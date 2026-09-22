Where All The Couples From 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 Ended Up

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 was one of the messiest iterations of the spinoff yet, with many 90 Day Fiancé couples at a breaking point in their marriage. As the show rounds out its time on the 2026 TV schedule, I'm sure many are wondering what's going on with them in the present and if any of their marriages survived the trials and ghosts of the castle.

We learned a lot during the first part of the tell-all, and I was happy to see Ross Matthews back as host to ask some of the hard questions. There's even some additional info to share based on what we've seen on social media, so let's dive in and give an update on where things stand.

(Image credit: TLC)

Jenny And Sumit - Still Together

Jenny and Sumit Singh went into 90 Day: The Last Resort after a failed business endeavor in which they tried to open a cafe. In addition to being out of money, they had no means to move out of the home he shared with his parents. Jenny was tired of living with them, but Sumit was torn about breaking the tradition of living in a blended family household.

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Since the tell-all was filmed, Jenny confirmed that Sumit's parents moved out. We also learned that she was diagnosed with ALS, and there are plans in place for her to seek treatment in the United States. Unfortunately, Sumit has had trouble obtaining a visa to be with her, and until that happens, Jenny seemingly wants to remain in India until he can travel with her. Here's hoping they can get some help soon.

(Image credit: TLC)

Guillermo And Kara - No Longer Together

Kara Leona and Guillermo Rojer weren't together when they joined 90 Day: The Last Resort, but there was hope from at least one of them that they could salvage their marriage. Unfortunately, they were unable to reach a compromise when it came to Kara's explicit online content, and he ended up leaving the resort before the recommitment ceremony and left a letter saying that he couldn't make things work.

They continue to co-parent in the present, but the odds of them getting back together feel as though they are slim to none. Again, I can't say I'm surprised, because I already assumed the marriage was over before this season began, so it was more just further confirmation. We also know that Kara will appear in the spinoff 90 Day: Hunt For Love, so there's a possibility she'll continue to be involved in the franchise for a long time.

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Russ And Pao - No Longer Together

Russ and Pao Mayfield were struggling in their marriage, as the latter wrestled with feeling she didn't have the support of a strong husband to lead their family. She felt as though she was doing most everything on her own, and he began to feel like an unnecessary component in her life. Despite that, they found some common ground and ultimately recommitted after he signed a contract freeing them from the responsibility of his financial issues.

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A few weeks ago, Pao announced a split from Russ. It doesn't look like they'll reconcile either, but until the papers are officially signed, one can never say for sure. I felt they had the best chance of staying married out of everyone involved, but I guess it wasn't meant to be.

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Shekinah And Sarper - No Longer Together

Shekinah and Sarper Güven were the highlight couple of the season, with the collapse of their marriage playing out in real time. Things really went downhill after Shekinah made an offensive comment to Thaís Ramone, and it felt like the arguments between them only escalated.

Their marital issues have continued to play out on social media, with Shekinah claiming Sarper is making offensive jokes about her in his stand-up comedy, and fans saying they're seeing him date others while on tour. Shekinah skipped coming to the tell-all, and it seems plausible we may never see her in 90 Day Fiancé again. As for Sarper, there are reports that he's filmed an additional spinoff appearance alongside Tyray Mollett, and I can't wait to see what that's about.

(Image credit: TLC)

Patrick And Thaís - No Longer Together

Patrick Mendez and Thaís Ramone were going through a rough patch in their marriage, but it seemed they were one of the only couples who saw effective progress through marriage counseling. Granted, some would say there's no greater unifier between a couple than a shared enemy, and they both found that when Shekinah got into a fight with them.

As we learned during the 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all, Patrick and Thaís filed for divorce. There was even some shock amongst the fandom when the details behind a domestic dispute came to light, though the charges were ultimately dropped. They ultimately decided the fighting in front of their daughter was not setting a good example, and it was best to split rather than let her see that.

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Rebecca And Zied - No Longer Together

Zied Hakimi and Rebecca Parrott's troubles have been the same since they first arrived on 90 Day Fiancé, and The Last Resort didn't change anything. Rebecca was still convinced that Zied cheated on her, but had no solid evidence to prove it. Zied attempted to ease her fears after letting her look through his phone, but her constant need to do so made him feel trapped in the marriage.

We don't have explicit confirmation that Rebecca and Zied are no longer together, though it's heavily suspected following comments by her daughter-in-law suggesting they've split. Rebecca hasn't posted on Instagram since July, and Zied doesn't have any recent pictures of them together on his social media. I think it's safe to say either Rebecca's suspicions panned out, or maybe Zied just grew tired of constantly being accused of doing nothing.

90 Day: The Last Resort's episodes at the castle are over, but the drama lives on forever over on HBO Max. For those who haven't watched, it's certainly worth the time for anyone looking for some fun reality television.