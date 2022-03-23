Wolf Van Halen Has A Great Response After Kylie Jenner Changes Her Kid's Name

Kylie Jenner has made headlines for a number of reasons over the years but, this week, she grabbed the public’s attention for a somewhat unexpected reason. The reality TV star and business mogul, who recently confirmed the birth of her second child , announced that the baby boy’s name had been changed . The child’s name was originally reported to be Wolf, a rare moniker to say the least. However, one other person who holds that name is none other than Wolf Van Halen, son of the late Eddie Van Halen. The younger Van Halen was among the swath of Internet users who spotted the news about Jenner’s kid, and he had a great response.

The 31-year-old musician, whose full name is Wolfgang William Van Halen, seems to take great pride in his unique name. So it was only natural that he’d want to speak out on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s recent decision. Van Halen took to Twitter to issue a blunt and humorous response that you can see for yourself down below:

Well, it definitely sounds like he’s relieved by the development, to put it lightly. Fans have certainly taken notice of the sentiments because, as of this writing, the post has over 28,000 likes. There are also a plethora of reactions, a number of which are pretty funny. In one post, a user perfectly evoked Highlander to sum up the rock star’s feelings:

Wolf Van Halen humorously responded to the message with a post of his own, in which he utilized one of the most iconic quotes from Breaking Bad’s Walter White. After another fan saw his initial reaction to the Jenner news, they responded with a gif featuring the incomparable Moira Rose of Schitt’s Creek, and it’s perfect:

And if that weren’t enough, the rocker’s famous mother, Valerie Bertinelli, also reacted to his tweet and many can probably relate to her response. Check it out for yourself down below:

The “Horribly Right” writer may be aware, as many people are, that the Kardashian-Jenner family has some “interesting” methods when it comes to finding names for their children. At this point, names have ranged from Mason, Penelope and North to True, Reign and Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, the world’s youngest billionaire , gave birth to her latest little one on February 2 and, via documents, it was later revealed that his full name was Wolf Jacques Webster (with his middle name being a tribute to dad Travis Scott ). In a recent post on her Instagram stories, Jenner explained that she wanted to set the record straight about her little one since she’d seen Wolf being used “everywhere.” In terms of why the name was changed, she simply explained that she and Scott “just really didn’t feel like it was him.” This isn’t the first time she’s had second thoughts on a matter such as this, either. The couple’s first child, Stormi, was nearly called Rose before Jenner came up with her given name .

The A-list couple has yet to reveal the child’s new title, but know that when they do, there are sure to be even more reactions. There’s no telling whether Wolf Van Halen will chime in again, especially now that the child no longer bears his name. Still, he may feel compelled to provide some hilarious feedback on how the revised one stacks up to Wolfgang.