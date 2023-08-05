Years After Being The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown Explains How She Found Her Partner Through 'Great Luck' On A Dating App
Finally lucky in love!
The Bachelor/Bachelorette don’t have the greatest track record for the couples they produce staying together, but that doesn’t keep fans from watching the shows. It also doesn’t make us any less interested in the contestants’ love lives — even if those happy endings are found away from the cameras. Such is the case for Hannah Brown, who led Season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. After dating Colton Underwood on The Bachelor, having lots of windmill sex on her season, and then ending her engagement to Jed Wyatt in dramatic fashion, Brown opened up about finally finding love — on a dating app.
Hannah Brown went public with her boyfriend Adam Woolard on Valentine’s Day 2021, and they moved in together in Santa Monica a little over a year later. In March of this year, the couple revealed they’d relocated to Nashville. On her podcast Better Tomorrow, the reality star — who, along with the ABC dating shows, appeared on and won Dancing with the Stars Season 28 and well as the first season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test — went back to where it all started with Woolard. She described having an atypically short experience with the dating apps, saying:
Leave it to Hannah Brown to find love within just a week or two of joining the apps. How very Bachelorette of her! It turns out Adam Woolard, however, didn’t have the same luck, as he recalled a “humiliating” and “humbling” experience right before meeting Brown. Woolard described having a dinner date planned with a woman who was seeing a different guy earlier that day (seriously, their lives are just The Bachelorette). However, that woman “fell in love” with her morning date, Woolard said, and completely stood him up.
He said his next date was with Hannah Brown, so it sounds like it all worked out the way it was supposed to.
Bachelor Nation is used to breakup news coming out about our favorite couples, but this week has been a good one, with not only Hannah Brown speaking about her real-life journey to love, but Gabby Windey revealing her own new relationship. The Season 19 Bachelorette came out on The View, before introducing the world to girlfriend Robby Hoffman on Instagram.
Hopefully we’ll have another new couple to celebrate in coming weeks, as Charity Lawson nears the end of her own journey on the current season of The Bachelorette. Overnight dates are coming up on August 14, and one ABC executive is hyping up the episode, saying it’s as good as anything he’s ever seen on the show. Tune into ABC at 8 p.m. ET Monday to see what happens, and also check out our 2023 TV schedule for all of the upcoming premieres.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
