Yellowjackets Is Promoting A Supporting Character, And I Have Questions About What This Means

Every network has a few mega hits on TV. And for Showtime, on of its most popular shows is definitely the drama Yellowjackets (which is also available with certain Paramount+ subscriptions). The upcoming third season will be here soon, and fans like myself can't wait. It was recently revealed that Yellowjackets is promoting a supporting character to a series regular, and I have questions about what this means.

What we know about Yellowjackets Season 3 is super limited, but we'll finally get some much-needed answers when the new season premiers on February 16th. Fans are eager to return to the story after Season 2's finale, which saw a fan favorite character die in the present. But now it seems that's made room for actress Sarah Desjardins to become a series regular. So how much will Shauna's daughter Callie factor into the third season's narrative?

While Callie was mostly just annoyed by her mother throughout the first season of Yellowjackets, she became more integral to the plot in Season 2. Early on she discovered Adam's charred ID, with Shauna eventually confirming that he was dead. She also ended up accidentally connecting with an undercover detective who was investing Adam's death. And in the finale she showed up and shot Lottie in the shoulder to protect her mother.

(Image credit: Showtime)

The Yellowjackets Season 2 finale was seemingly a game changer for Callie, as she'll now have a way bigger presence in the series. And while I'm excited to see more of this character, I have to wonder if something terrible is going to happen. The action of the show's present timeline hasn't been quite as thrilling as the flashbacks of the team in the woods, so putting Callie in danger might be a way to help the adult timeline get a bit more terrifying.

One has to assume that Sarah Desjardins' promotion was made possible partly because Juliette Lewis' Natalie died in the Season 2 finale. This left a spot open for another series regular, although I'm wondering how the show will work without one of its adult Yellowjackets. Part of the fun of the series is peeling back the layers on what happened in the woods, and seeing how that influenced the adult versions of these characters. But with Natalie dead, we'll only learn more about her story through the flashback timeline, where she's played by Sophie Thatcher.

I'm eager to see how Callie's storyline in the modern-day half of Yellowjackets ends up mirroring her mother's journey in the wilderness. Shauna's daughter is already shown making a number of questionable choices, including resorting to violence. We'll just have to wait and see if she survives the season.

Yellowjackets Season 3 will debut its first two episodes on February 16th. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.