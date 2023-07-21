NBD, Just Yellowstone's Hassie Harrison And Ryan Bingham Hanging With LeAnn Rimes, Surfing, And More In Pics Of Summer Highlights

For many of us, this summer has been noteworthy for being so damned hot outside (whether it’s from the sun or from rampant fires), but it looks like Hassie Harrison has been beating the heat in a variety of ways, with most of them alongside her Yellowstone co-star and current romantic partner Ryan Bingham . And some of those adventures apparently included another country star in LeAnn Rimes, as well as some cute animals, surfing, and a random disco ball.

With Harrison’s other big TV venture Tacoma FD returning to truTV for Season 4 , she’ll no doubt be facing lots of positive comments and show references from fans. But as far as what the summer has been like so far, she shared the following highlight reel on Instagram.

That first pic features two cuties, one of the four-legged variety, standing on a woodsy trail. But am I alone in immediately being jealous of her socks matching her shoelaces and shoe liner? I haven’t worn a sock like that in decades, but now is as good a time as any to return to the fold, as it were. Summer of Socks ‘23!

Two of the next three pics were taken at a different time, with Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham hanging out with a pair of other country music faves. (At least two, anyway, though there may have been more famous faces milling about.) One would be Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes and her husband Eddie Cibrian, of CSI: Miami and Third Watch fame, while the other would be Canadian crooner Colter Wall, whose latest album Little Songs released on July 14, and an unnamed female.

Another pic shows her drinking it up alongside bull rider and rodeo king Ramontay McConnell, although the highlight from that shot may be her censored “Jinx, You Owe Me a Blowjob” hat, which she is very directly pointing to.

After an adorable shot of Bingham hugging Harrison from behind, the latter shared a pic of her surfing, and the water looks almost too crisp and gorgeous. Not to mention the actress looks like a pro atop the board and leaving a frothy wake behind her. Power to her for not having her face contorted into some weird and worried shape, which I imagine would be the only form my face could take if I ever tried to surf.

Then we have a video of Bingham on stage with his band, playing before a huge crowd of fans. (Fans may recall Harrison's glorious heart-shaped halter that she wore during her BF's show for Stagecoach.) Finally, a pic of a disco ball just hanging around, clearly without an actual disco going on.

And if all that wasn’t enough, the singer-songwriter commented on the post and promised even more fun being on the way.

You have no idea how good this summer is about to get 😘