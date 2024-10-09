Zendaya Has A Funny Story About Where She Put Her Emmys. It’s Not Quite As Good As Chris Hemsworth Keeping Thor's Hammer By His Toilet But I Dig It Anyway

In 2020, Zendaya became the youngest person to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at age 24. Since then, she’s won a second Emmy in 2022, which was also for her role as Rue on Euphoria. While Euphoria's upcoming third season has yet to start filming, I wouldn't scoff at the notion of her being in Emmy contention again down the line. In the meantime, when it comes to keeping those awards safe, she shared a funny story about where she puts them. Yet it’s not as funny as Chris Hemsworth keeping Thor’s hammer by the toilet.

While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Zendaya was asked by the American Idol winner just where she keeps her two Emmys. They’re not in some sort of trophy room or even on a trophy shelf, but you could probably call it that. The Greatest Showman star revealed she keeps them on her piano, admitting she decided to take up the hobby during lockdown. That's apparently led to a stark change in the way her piano is used, as she explained in the following clip from Instagram:

I don’t know what’s better: the fact that Zendaya has her Emmys just out in the open or that her piano has just become a glorified shelf. She’s also definitely not the only one to abandon a hobby started during lockdown. Honestly, this is further proof that she’s like any other normal person. Of course, aside from the fact that she has two Emmys that she casually keeps on her piano. She's also the youngest two-time Emmy winner, so I don't blame her for wanting to show it off. Still, I say that Chris Hemsworth's chosen location for Mjolnir is wilder.

In 2018, Hemsworth revealed that he kept a copy of Thor’s famous hammer by the toilet at his house. He has since admitted that the hammer has found a second home, moving from the toy box to the mantlepiece but is occasionally still hanging around in the bathroom. Imagine just going to use the toilet and you see the hammer right next to you. That's certainly one way to store Mjolnir, and it’s certainly not the first place I'd look for it.

While having Emmys on a piano isn't typical it does certainly make for great conversation starter. I'd imagine that Zendaya is likely not the only major star to have their awards, big or small, just hanging out around the house. Why not just show them off, especially if there’s a perfectly good “shelf” to put it on?

Given that production on Euphoria Season 3 kicking off in early 2025, fans will still have to wait a bit to see if Zendaya will once again serve an Emmy-worthy performance. While you wait for the new episodes to arrive, stream the first two seasons of the HBO show using a Max subscription.