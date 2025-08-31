Disney World Is Getting Ready For Tron: Ares In An A+ Way, And I’m Getting Hyped

Back in late 2010, I remember not going to be able to go practically anywhere without seeing some Tron: Legacy hype. Disney went all out promoting the science-fiction blockbuster, and it felt like you couldn't turn a corner or turn on a television without seeing Jeff Bridges, Olivia Wilde, or Garrett Hedlund. Needless to say, it was an exciting time to be a Tron fan – and that energy is coming back in 2025 thanks to Tron: Ares, starting at Disney World.

The official Disney Parks account on Instagram has posted an update saying that the new aesthetics of the Grid will soon be taking over elements of Walt Disney World and China's Shanghai Disney Resort in advance of the forthcoming release of Tron: Ares. Specifically, the TRON Lightcycle/Run at the former and the TRON Lightcycle Power Run at the latter will be getting both a notable color scheme upgrade, and fans will have the chance to preview the exciting soundtrack that has been crafted by the Oscar-winning legends of Nine Inch Nails. You can get a preview of what's coming via the images below:

I can say with absolute honesty that I never expected to see a day when Disney parks would be premiering brand new music from Nine Inch Nails... but I suppose that's just a part of the strange world in which we all find ourselves living. It was almost exactly one full year ago at D23 Expo 2024 when it was announced that the legendary industrial band was going to be providing the music for the upcoming science-fiction movie.

There's a high bar of expectations involved with the gig, as one of the most hyped aspects of Tron: Legacy was the original score composed by Daft Punk, but there is little doubt that it will be one of the most exciting parts of the film.

The new music and overlay for the TRON Lightcycle/Run at Walt Disney World Resort and the TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disney Resort will be introduced for a "limited time" starting on September 15 and September 16, respectively.

Long in development, Tron: Ares will further expand on the story of Tron – which long ago introduced the idea that in addition to our own world, there is an entire digital world that exists within our computer systems. While we have previously seen instances of characters getting stuck on what's called The Grid and desperate to return home, the new film will finally see the two realities collide.

Directed by Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Ares features an ensemble cast that includes Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, Jeff Bridges, Arturo Castro, and the legendary Jeff Bridges.

Tron fans have been awaiting the arrival of the franchise's next installment for nearly a decade-and-a-half and it's finally almost here – set to arrive in theaters everywhere on October 10. I suspect that the makeovers at both Walt Disney World Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort are just the start of the hype that is going to be built in the final weeks of run-up to the event.