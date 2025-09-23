Watch Jared Leto Just Rip Out Tron Trivia Answers (Much To Jeff Bridge’s Surprise And Delight)

Tron: Ares has been one of the most anticipated upcoming Disney movies for just over a decade now, thanks to its wide fanbase. Among the sci-fi staple’s collection of fanatics stands the Ares actor, Jared Leto. Apparently, his love of the Steven Lisberger world runs deep and spans well past his involvement in the October 10 2025 movie guide flick. Watching him ace trivia pertaining to the series captivates me, and legacy cast member Jeff Bridges .

One of the latest biggest reveals that the actor-musician is a Tron diehard, aside from advocating for the revival long ago , was when he was riding Tron’s Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom . Now, a promotional teaser for Tron: Ares of Jeff Bridges quizzing Leto on Tron lore can be added to his record of dedication. He nails everything from what inspired the film to highly specific detailed questions relating to the world’s legacy–check it out:

A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) A photo posted by on

That is some skill and continues to prove Leto’s love for the iconic franchise. Regularly, I still have to reference the full Tron timeline to make heads or tails of a few different points within the full story. Clearly, the Suicide Squad actor is leagues above the average viewer, and the realization Bridges has while testing him reflects my delighted surprise well. The clip, and its caption, did its job, because I’m grabbing a ticket now.

Of course, the Tron: Ares trailer already had me hyped like many fans, complete with the Nine Inch Nails composed score , but knowing Leto’s dedication is next level. And it does oddly help me move on from not getting a direct sequel to Tron: Legacy. Both of these dedicated Tron: Ares co-stars seem to be happy about where we head next with the threequel, so I’m putting my trust in “The Dude” and Jordan Catalano–fingers crossed.

But, let’s circle back to the impressive depth and knowledge Leto has with the 1983 classic. Starting off with the Pong question, that’s somewhat common knowledge and relatively common fare for any movie-themed pub night trivia. After that, he quickly and casually name drops the right video game answers without breaking a sweat. To top it all off, he shows that he also knows details pertaining to Disney rides that relate back to the films.

Needless to say, Leto long ago embedded himself into Tron: Ares, the grid and the world of programmers and I can’t wait to watch him in the new flick. What I would like to know is if there’s a longer version of this A+ trivia master impressing the pants off Jeff Bridges. Or even just other interviews where the Ares actor dives more into his lifelong fandom to the series.

Dive into or return to the first two Tron movies with a Disney+ subscription ahead of Tron: Ares hitting theaters and IMAX nationwide on October 10.