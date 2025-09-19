I Was Already Hyped For Tron: Ares, But I Can’t Stop Watching This Footage Of Jared Leto At Magic Kingdom Like A Kid In A Candy Store

For readers who don't know, Jared Leto is a Tron superfan. In fact, he's been pitching ideas for Tron: Ares since before the Legacy sequel was even made, which should illustrate just how deep his fandom runs. If that isn't enough, those who never saw the first time that he experienced Tron Lightcycle Run at Disney World last year will be convinced after watching.

As someone who enjoyed the Tron Lightcycle Run but said there were some major issues that needed addressed with the experience, I'm beginning to think I didn't like the ride after all. At least, I'm definitely not as big a fan as Leto, who looked absolutely locked in when he arrived to ride it for the first time. Check it out, and see the pure unadulterated glee he has upon approaching:

I guess if I were riding an alternate design of the ride based on a movie I was the star of, I would've also been as hyped as Jared Leto was the first time I rode it. He advocated for the reboot to happen for a very long time.

One of the reasons I'm watching Leto on the Lightcycle Ride from last year is that Disney World is currently doing a Tron: Ares overlay on the rollercoaster to promote the upcoming release of the movie. Essentially, the biggest change is a color swap, trading out blue for red, and it includes the soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails. Check out the full experience, unless you're headed to the park soon and want to remain unspoiled:

Tron Lightcycle Run with New Red Lighting! Tron Ares Overlay Now at Magic Kingdom | On-Ride POV - YouTube Watch On

I would also be hyped to be at this event after having seen a little of Tron: Ares at San Diego Comic-Con. I have high hopes for the rest of the movie after those few breathtaking scenes that honestly blew my mind. I'm even excited for Nine Inch Nails' score of the movie, which was released recently and sounds incredible. I guess, in short, Jared Leto's excitement seems quite valid for a lot of reasons we don't fully understand yet, but hopefully we all get it when the movie is out on October 10th.

While there are some still bummed we're not getting a direct sequel to Tron: Legacy, it seems at least one actor involved in the original sequel is happy with where things are headed. Jeff Bridges appreciates the new direction the movie takes and showed a lot of love for Jared Leto at SDCC 2025. If "The Dude" is a fan of the new movie, I'd like to think I'm going to be on board with how it's going as well. Of course, it's rare you're going to see an actor speak out against the movie they're actively promoting.

While the movie has been in the works since 2017, Tron: Ares' arrival couldn't come at a better time for Disney and all others invested in its success. As questions surround the future of AI, its role in everyday life increases whether we like it or not. We'll see just how (or if) Tron: Ares seeks to answer any of those questions, or if it'll just be a solid action flick that Disney can squeeze another movie or two out of.

I'll be in theaters to see the premiere of Tron: Ares as it arrives on October 10th. It may take quite a bit longer before I make it back to Tron Lightcycle Run, but as fast as it goes for the amount of time you have to wait, I may skip it the next time I'm there anyway.