A Bunch Of Real-Life Disney Princesses Showed Up At Disneyland, And It’s Exactly The Magic I Needed This Week

When people visit Disneyland, one of the things they love to do is visit their favorite Disney characters. From Minnie and Mickey to Iron Man and Kylo Ren, Disney’s most popular characters can be spoken to, hugged (maybe not Kylo Ren), and photos can be taken to remember the experience. For some, no ride is as important as hugging their favorite Disney Princess.

But Disneyland guests got an even better experience recently when the actual Disney Princesses appeared and performed a live concert. As part of Disney’s World Princess Week, The Little Mermaid’s Jodi Benson, Beauty and the Beast’s Paige O’Hara, Moana’s Auliʻi Cravalho, and The Princess and the Frog’s Anika Noni Rose all performed together live in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, captured on Twitter, and this is the Disney magic I live for:

Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O’Hara (Belle), Auliʻi Cravalho (Moan), and Anika Noni Rose (Tiana) sang in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland tonight to celebrate World Princess Week! pic.twitter.com/sfvzGwNwfkAugust 27, 2025

Moments like this make the world feel just that little bit less like a dumpster fire. Something like this almost certainly won’t happen again, which makes the fact that it happened all quite special.

Two other members of Disney royalty, Hercules' Susan Egan and Ginnifer Goodwin, of both Once Upon a Time and Zootopia, hosted the event, making the entire experience quite special for those lucky enough to be in the park to see it. The full concert will be broadcast on YouTube starting August 29 and will be available with a Disney+ subscription at some point soon.

Being able to see any one of these great stars in person would be special. Being able to see all of them perform together, and in front of the iconic Disneyland castle, would be the most amazing thing I can think of. The only thing about this that isn’t perfect is that I wasn’t in the park to see it.

Seeing Paige O’Hara on stage to sing Belle's songs of from in Beauty and the Beast is an especially big deal. O’Hara hasn’t been the “official” voice of Belle since 2011. While she voiced the character for the Disney Princess appearances in Ralph Breaks the Internet and the recent Once Upon a Studio animated short, this is, as far as I know, the first time she has publicly performed Beauty and the Beast songs in a very long time.

On the flip side, this might be the second time this year that some fans may have seen Susan Egan at Disneyland. The voice of Meg from Hercules made an unannounced appearance during Disneyland’s ‘90s Nite After Hours event and even sang “I Won’t Say (I’m in Love)” during the karaoke at the Golden Horseshoe.

All-in-all, this was a truly royal experience, and honestly, seeing all these princesses together made my week.