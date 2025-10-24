Jenna Ortega Paired A Sheer Gown With A Faux Fur Stole, And I'm So Here For The Old Hollywood Energy

After Jenna Ortega was cast in her breakthrough role as Wednesday Addams for the Netflix series, she’s been rocking goth looks that I can’t get over . However, her latest fashion ensemble says bye-bye to bold goth and hello to glamor. Ortega looked stunning as she paired a sheer gown with a faux fur stole, which is making me so here for the Old Hollywood energy.

We’ve seen Jenna Ortega channel Old Hollywood before when she donned a black and teal corset . But the Netflix star, revisiting that glamorous era at the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards, showed off yet another timeless style that blended vintage with a modern edge. Take a look at Ortega’s new sheer gown paired with a faux fur stole that radiates classic Hollywood energy:

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Plucked from the AMIRI Spring 2026 collection, Jenna Ortega is fashioning a see-through, lilac-colored gown with flowered embroidery. With its plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, the dress brings about a modern sensuality that says a lot about the actress’s poise.

But the one accessory I can’t take my eyes off is the Emmy nominee’s burgundy faux fur stole that drapes around her shoulders. Whenever I see that style, I go back to silver screen icons like Elizabeth Taylor, Rita Hayworth, and Marilyn Monroe, who would dress to impress at red carpet events with that same class. It brings about a softness paired with dramatic flair that can make any entrance a showstopping moment.

Jenna Ortega has made it a satisfying habit of fashioning sheer trends that are completely unforgettable. In 2022, she first started off with black semi-sheer looks for two different events that brought a mix of professionalism and fun. The same was said with the sheer top and denim maxi skirt she wore a year later for Paris Fashion Week, which balanced casual style with daring grace.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, once the second season of Wednesday premiered this summer, Jenna Ortega’s sheer looks went from business chic to “dare-to-be-bare” in the best way. At the London premiere of the 2025 Netflix TV release, the Death of a Unicorn star wore a sheer snakeskin gown that could make anyone’s jaw drop on the floor.

Then, Ortega turned heads at this year’s Paris Fashion Week with a sheerly remarkable red dress that gives “dress to kill” a whole new meaning. You’ve gotta give the talented actress credit for showing how the transparent look can make its way towards any occasion.

