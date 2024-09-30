'Full of Lies:' Woman Arrested At Disneyland Is Now Threatening To Sue The Park

A day at Disneyland Resort is supposed to be an escape from reality. Whether you like to do all the best rides at Disneyland or want to hug all the Disney characters, Disneyland should be fun. But then, most people don't leave in handcuffs.

Last week a video went viral that showed a woman being arrested at Disneyland Resort in front of her two children. Police have claimed the woman entered the park without paying for tickets for her children, and not for the first time. But now the woman has spoken out, and she says the reports are “full of lies.”

Woman Handcuffed At Disneyland Is Promising Legal Action

The woman in the viral videos has been identified as Jessenia Diaz, 26, of Torrance, CA. In a pair of now-deleted TikTok videos, (covered by the L.A. Daily News), Diaz, who says she holds a Disneyland Magic Key annual pass, says that she did, in fact, pay for tickets for her children, but that those tickets, along with her phone, were taken from her upon her arrest. She tells TMZ that she has already retained a lawyer and is preparing to sue Disneyland.

If Diaz did pay for tickets then it’s unclear exactly what the issue that led to her arrest would have been. Anaheim police claim that not only did she enter the park without paying for her children, but this was allegedly the fourth time in the last two months that she had done so. She allegedly pushed past the turnstiles at Disney California Adventure and security was alerted who tracked her through the park, catching up with her near the far end of the park.

While it hasn’t been reported that Diaz was banned from Disneyland, that seems all but certain under the circumstances. Diaz has likely also had her Magic Key annual pass revoked. Diaz has promised to speak out more on TikTok about what really happened leading up to her arrest, as she says Disney has “twisted” the facts.

Disneyland's Ticket Rules For Children Don't Require Age Verification

Disneyland Resort allows children under the age of three to enter the parks for free, but from the age of three, they are expected to purchase a child ticket, which is only about $10 cheaper than a standard adult ticket. And Disneyland tickets have only increased in price and now exceed $100 for a single day. It’s certainly not uncommon for parents to skirt the age rules and claim children entering Disney Parks are under three. There is no verification system in place so it’s going to be difficult for a Cast Member to tell a difference between kids close to the limit.

Certainly, if a lawsuit is incoming, and could be filed as early as this week, then we haven’t heard the end of this story. Disneyland recently won a different lawsuit, filed by a couple who were members of Club 33 but had their memberships revoked after the man was allegedly found intoxicated inside the park. They have reportedly spent $400,000 on their lawsuit and have vowed to continue fighting.