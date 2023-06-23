A Woman Who Broke Into Disneyland And Tried To Hide On Big Thunder Mountain Got Arrested In Viral TikTok

There are some days when all you want to do is be at Disneyland. But that’s hard to do. A Magic Key annual pass is expensive, and many of them have blockout dates during the busy summer months, so sometimes you can’t be at Disneyland even when you want to be. That might tempt somebody desperate to visit the happiest place on earth to break in, but the end result is only going to be news, as one woman who went viral on TikTok recently discovered.

A TikTok video has gone viral showing Anaheim police visiting Big Thunder Mountain Railroad on June 17. However, they weren't not there for the “wildest ride in the wilderness,” they were there to arrest a woman who allegedly entered the park without paying for a ticket. The video shows the police arriving with Disneyland security and leaving with a woman who was apparently hiding out on the ride.

KTLA explained that the woman reportedly entered the park by simply jumping the turnstiles at the entrance of the park. The TikTok video says this wasn’t even the first time the woman had done this. It sounds like maybe she was able to disappear into the crowd on the first day, as she wasn’t caught. Maybe the success the first time led her to try it again, but this time they were able to track her down to Big Thunder Mountain.

Of all the problems that Disneyland might have on a given day, people entering without paying is obviously rare. Disneyland is built to prevent people from doing just that. The last time Disneyland saw a break-in of any kind that we know of was during the pandemic when the park was shut down.

This story now has me wondering what would be the best Disneyland attraction to hide out in if I needed to avoid somebody. Big Thunder Mountain isn’t the worst choice. The majority of the queue is hidden from view thanks to the faux mountain terrain so once you’re inside it, nobody would see you if they were just walking by. Although, if somebody did enter the queue looking for you, the terrain becomes a problem because it keeps you penned in so you’ve got nowhere to go.

The woman was arrested without incident on a misdemeanor charge, exactly what the charge was is not clear, but likely trespassing. Whatever happens to the woman legally, she has almost certainly been banned from Disneyland, which is absolutely the worst punishment I can imagine. Especially considering this person apparently was so desperate to get inside the park that they jumped the fence, it will likely be a significant punishment for them as well.

The case will be presented to the Anaheim city attorney, who will make the determination of what charges to file and what fines to issue or jail time to ask for. If anything notable comes up in it, we'll keep you posted.