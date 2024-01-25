Arrow's Stephen Amell And Emily Bett Rickards Have Reunited For New Movie, And Olicity Fans Should Check Out The Trailer

Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell shared the small screen for the better part of a decade as Felicity Smoak and Oliver Queen on The CW's Arrow, the superhero show that ultimately launched an entire superhero universe on the network. The two actors have teamed up again, but not to play a computer genius and expert archer. Rickards stars as the title character in the upcoming Calamity Jane movie, with Amell on board as her love interest for the second time in their careers. Check out the trailer above to see the duo together again, for a blast to Arrow's Olicity past!

In the movie, Calamity Jane (Emily Bett Rickards) will break out of prison while overcome with grief, according to EW, and begin a mission for revenge against the person who killed the man she loved, known as Wild Bill Hickok (Stephen Amell). Tim Rozon, who has more than a little experience as a Western character thanks to his days on Wynonna Earp, portrays Sheriff Mason, whose name Deadwood fans will recognize from that HBO show. The sheriff's job is to arrest Jane, but the trailer indicates that very much will not go according to plan. The film is a dramatized take on the real-life 18th-century sharpshooter remembered as Calamity Jane.

Calamity Jane isn't exactly a superhero venture, but Oliver Queen from the early days of Arrow could certainly relate to Jane going on a revenge rampage after the loss of a loved one! In the footage, we see just enough of the love story between Jane and Wild Bill to understand why she'll be seeking revenge in the rest of the Western. Just like in Arrow, Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell will be playing love interests ripped apart by tragedy. (Also like Arrow: Stephen Amell in a wild wig.)

(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

The movie will mark the first time that the Olicity actors shared the screen since the series finale of The CW's superhero show, which brought Rickards back after her departure as a series regular for Felicity to reunite with her husband. Whether the finale was a happy ending for Oliver Queen is as up for debate in 2024 as it was in early 2020.

Rickards was most recently seen in the 2022 movie We Need to Talk as her first big project as a former Arrow cast member moving on. Amell has been more prolific in returning to television, starring in two seasons of Starz's wrestling drama Heels, which was cancelled in 2023. He also reprised his role as Oliver Queen for a guest appearance in the final season of The Flash. It remains to be seen how much of a role Amell actually has in Calamity Jane, given that Wild Bill's death seems to be the inciting incident for Jane's main story.

Check out what may be the closest thing Arrow fans will get to an on-screen Olicity reunion when Calamity Jane arrives in theaters and on digital on Friday, February 2. You can find other upcoming releases on our 2024 movie schedule now. As for Arrow, you can find all eight seasons streaming with a Netflix subscription.