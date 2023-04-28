Peacock’s Twisted Metal Trailer Shows That Anthony Mackie Having Fun In PlayStation Game Adaptation, And So Is Sweet Tooth

If you thought the 2023 TV schedule was already filled with weirdness, then prepare yourself for a trailer that’s bound to rev your motor with laughter and fear. The Anthony Mackie-starring adaptation of Playstation’s Twisted Metal series is finally on its way and we’ve got the first trailer to prove it! While Mackie’s first series since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks to show him having fun, things are excitingly creepy as we also got our first look at infamous villain Sweet Tooth in the flesh. Check out the trailer above!

Peacock (opens in new tab) showed us the goods with a quick but upbeat look at the “post-apocalyptic landscape” that Anthony Mackie’s John Doe will have to navigate. Fans of the legendary Sony exclusive game series will feel right at home seeing a souped-up speed machine with machine guns belting bullets like nobody’s business. But the fun comes from the fact that despite people already asking if Rob Zombie will be a part of the soundtrack, Mackie is shown rocking out to Len’s pop hit “Steal My Sunshine.” That is pretty much what you’d expect from a creative crew that includes Deadpool writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick.

However, diehard fans are probably wondering how Sweet Tooth fits into Twisted Metal’s first glimpse of glory. Well, patience is truly rewarded with this streaming series teaser, as a familiar-looking ice cream truck appears, its tune floating in the wind at Las Vegas’ ruins. Which then leads to this fantastic sneak peek:

(Image credit: Peacock )

That definitely doesn’t look like a character series that producer Will Arnett would be playing, unless that chilling giggle at the end happens to belong to his voice. But that really doesn’t matter, as Twisted Metal looks like it’s definitely ready to deliver the sort of high-caliber excitement that’s been hitting home consoles since 1995. Come to think of it, it does feel a bit weird that it took this long to get Sweet Tooth and his friends into a TV show, as the saga unfurling in these dark and... well, twisted games has always had a cinematic flair to it.

TV audiences have been digging PlayStation apocalypse narratives as of late, as HBO’s first season of The Last of Us crushed records and broke hearts through its eight episodes. Don’t go into Twisted Metal expecting Linda Ronstadt tearjerkers on the radio though, as the soundtrack is presumably going to reflect this seriously weird world that Anthony Mackie’s about to travel across. Although if the massive success of “Long Long Time” is any indication, there’s plenty of musical hits that could come out of this potential new streaming hit.