The End Of An Era's Trailer Features The Cutest Clip Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, But Now I Have A Question

Taylor Swift's docuseries on the 2025 TV schedule , The End of an Era, is set to give us an incredibly detailed look into the creation and execution of The Eras Tour. That means we'll get to go backstage at this incredible concert series, and we'll get a peek into Taylor Swift's personal life as she pulled off this amazing feat. It's also been made clear in the trailer that we'll be seeing a bit of her significant other, Travis Kelce , in the new documentary, too, which leaves me with a question about how much of their “Love Story” we’ll see.

How The End Of An Era’s Trailer Featured Travis Kelce

In the trailer for Taylor Swift's six-part docuseries that will be available to those with a Disney+ subscription on December 12, we get to see a phone call between the pop star and her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce . They talk about how her mom is kind of like his coach, Andy Reid, and it's adorable. Here’s how that back and forth went:

Taylor Swift : We basically have the same job.

: We basically have the same job. Travis Kelce : You got teammates, I got teammates.

: You got teammates, I got teammates. Taylor Swift: You’ve got Coach Reid, I’ve got my mom.

Later, we also get to see them under the Eras Tour stage together, as Kelce screams "Tay Tay," and it is the cutest thing ever. Plus, to make matters even better, the pop star’s mom, Andrea, speaks about the tight end in an interview for the docuseries, and clips are shown of the Eras Tour crew watching football games, among other things.

The love for Travis and Taylor’s relationship is real in this trailer, and it led me to think about a new question I have about The End of an Era .

How Much Will This Docuseries Dive Into The Origins Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Relationship?

Now, it makes sense that this docuseries would cover Kelce and Swift’s relationship. I mean, it all started because of a friendship bracelet and the Eras Tour. And by the time Swift went international with her show, they were fully dating, and the football player was seen at numerous shows . However, for her entire career, the singer has been fairly quiet about her relationships outside of what we hear about them in songs. So, I wasn’t sure how heavily it would be featured in this new docuseries.

This trailer, though, shows that Travis Kelce did leave a mark on this six-part series, and now I’m wondering how much it will really dive into the origins of their relationship. Hopefully, we'll get to witness the start of their story, and based on this trailer, I have a feeling this dream could become reality.

Swift can be seen in multiple shots wearing Kansas City Chiefs gear, and Kelce himself was featured quite a few times, as we discussed. It even looks like we’ll get BTS about his on-stage cameo . So, I have a feeling the answer to my question is that it will dive into their relationship in a candid and sweet way.

Now, to see how this question is actually answered, you’ll be able to stream the first two episodes of The End of an Era on Friday, December 12, with a Disney+ subscription. After that, episodes will air weekly.