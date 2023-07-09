90 Day Fiancé's Vanessa Johnson Throws Major Shade At The Last Resort Spinoff Following Colt's Injury

90 Day Fiancé will soon bring a new spinoff to the fold, and it involves participants finally getting the therapy they need. 90 Day: The Last Resort will feature a handful of the franchise's notable married couples working to save their relationship, but one pair who was involved is ready to throw all the shade at it. Vanessa Johnson gave the show a not-so-flattering nod recently on social media and noted that it led to her husband Colt's devastating leg-break.

Around the same time that we learned of 90 Day couples filming at a Florida resort, we also learned from Vanessa Johnson that the odds of her returning to the franchise with her husband Colt were not great. We knew that he broke his leg while filming, and that a trampoline was involved, but it wasn't 100% solidified that the injury was related to the upcoming spinoff. Vanessa confirmed as much in a since-expired Instagram Stories post and shared some more details about why she's so heated about the incident (via Reddit):

Oh look, the show Colt and I were filming before they had the genius idea of putting him on a trampoline and telling him EXACTLY how to jump which [sic] lead to his broken leg. Good thing they bailed on us as soon as they realized he was no good for content anymore 😀😀🖕🖕

90 Day: The Last Resort revealed that five couples would be participating in the spinoff series that will air on TLC and be available with a Max subscription, but we don't officially know who all is involved. Now, it would appear we know that Vanessa and Colt were planned to be a part of it, but ultimately were pulled after he got hurt.

CinemaBlend first reported the couples were spotted filming at the resort in January of 2023, and Vanessa posted on Instagram that Colt suffered his leg break on December 2nd. Take a look at her post and all the struggles Colt went through after that big disaster:

Given the timing of the break, it would appear that Colt and Vanessa were already making their exits before 90 Day: The Last Resort actually filmed them at the resort for storyline purposes. As such, I wouldn't bank on any of the footage of the incident making it to the spinoff, especially with her more flagrant recent comments about 90 Day Fiancé. It doesn't seem like they're aiming or even wanting to continue working with TLC, which would be a little understandable, given what they went through.

90 Day: The Last Resort continued filming without the couple, and while we have no official cast list, onlookers spotted Angela Deem, Jovi and Yara Dufren, and Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods among camera crews. It also appears that Kelly Brown was present right after a bunch of drama he had months prior with Molly Hopkins and her daughter Olivia. We'll see who is involved when the cast is announced, though no one should be surprised when Colt and Vanessa Johnson aren't involved.

90 Day: The Last Resort will air on TLC on Monday, August 14th at 9:00 p.m. ET. There's plenty of 90 Day happening between now and then though, so be sure to keep an eye on the network for all the drama happening with couples finding love across the globe.