A-Rod Has Shed More Than 30 Pounds In His Post-JLo Era, And Showed Off The Work With Shirtless Pics

There was a time when it felt like former MLB player and current commentator Alex Rodriguez was in the news daily thanks to his then high-profile attachment to Jennifer Lopez. Of course, after her break-up with A-Rod , Lopez has moved on with Ben Affleck and her ex has moved on with fitness trainer Jaclyn Cordeiro, who has whipped him… into shape.

While A-Rod had initially taken steps to get fit after his break-up with Lopez, he'd put on more weight in recent months. The 48-year-old athlete noted he ate “more plants” and cut back on “red meat,” per a note on Instagram.

It all came down to me making some key changes in my habits: 1. More plants, less red meat 2. Intermittent fasting 3. Night walks. Small changes led to big results, and I'm feeling better than ever. ...Thank you [Jaclyn] for being my guide and support. You coached me up to stay dedicated, motivated and improve each day.

Those lifestyle changes enabled him to drop a whopping 32 lbs in his post-JLo era. And he may not have gotten around to doing it if it wasn’t for help from Cordeiro, who appeared in his results pic on Instagram looking pretty fit for being in her forties herself. Take a look.

(Image credit: Jaclyn Cordeiro)

The ESPN personality also took his family on vacation to the Dominican Republic this week, where they enjoyed more fun in the sun. And where the former pro athlete showed off the work he'd put in once more.

(Image credit: Alex Rodriguez)

He didn't spend the entire trip shirtless, but I can see why we got a little shirtless action in his post. Hey, when you put in the work and see the weight shed, you might as well show it off! He's not the first celebrity to make big health moves over the last year either.

A lot of actors and TV personalities over the last year took the time to get into shape. Kelly Clarkson dropped 40 lbs following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Alyson Hannigon knocked off 20 pounds thanks to Dancing with the Stars’ intense workout regimen. And Ben Napier simply decided to get healthy and dropped a whopping 95 lbs after he came to a realization about his weight during a Home Town interview.

Sometimes it's a circumstance and sometimes it's a person who is the catalyst for getting motivated, but what I like most about A-Rod's approach is that it seems like little changes made a big difference. Here's hopping 2024 continues to be a happier, fitter, more productive year.