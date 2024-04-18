I'm A Little Late To The Cheat Meal Party, But The Rock's Post Wrestlemania Meal Was Chef's Kiss

One of the few universal certainties in life is that we all need food, and because it’s so necessary, we’ve found many ways to prepare delicious meals for ourselves so that eating is a pleasure and not just another of the many must-do activities of life. But, when you’re a blockbuster action movie star, “in perpetuity” Sexiest Man Alive and elite athlete like Dwayne Johnson who just made a big WWE return as a full heel in the lead up to WrestleMania , you usually have a very particular diet that has to be adhered to. Well, with the fallout of WrestleMania 40 now fully underway, The Rock’s latest cheat meal is really a chef’s kiss.

What Was The Rock’s Post WrestleMania 40 Cheat Meal?

I fully understand that for those who workout really hard all the time and stick to very specific diets, cheat meals are 100% a thing that keeps them from losing their minds after eating boiled chicken and carrots (or whatever) for every meal. But, I’d never really paid much attention to the cheat meal party, seeing as how they generally feature massive calorie counts that I simply couldn’t imagine putting away at one time. However, The Rock’s most recent video of his post-WrestleMania 40 cheat meal is definitely a chef’s kiss for me. Take a look!

You know what’s coming next, right? Man, I wish I could smell what The Rock is cooking! Look, this man has put away some insane amounts of food in past cheat meals , from plate-sized chocolate chip cookies to two orders of double bacon sirloin burgers with fries, and God-like amounts of sushi. But, this? I gotta be honest, as far as I’m concerned this is just a good, “I’m-tired-of-eating-steel-cut-oatmeal-daily” kind of breakfast, which is perfect for the “treat yourself, don’t cheat yourself” and “case of the fuck its” king .

While hardly the wagon-jumping, carbo load of some of his cheat meals , this is still likely way more doughy and sugary goodness than the superstar can indulge in on a regular basis. There appear to be at least four big blueberry pancakes, possibly topped with bananas, and absolutely topped with loads of syrup and granola. I think some bacon and hash browns would go great with this combo, but can’t deny that his meal of choice is already amazing.

As the eventual (we hope) star of Jungle Cruise 2 noted, this cheat meal was smooshed in between 12 weeks of training for WrestleMania and a lot more hard work for his upcoming MMA movie, The Smashing Machine . The film will see him reunite with Emily Blunt as he portrays real-life fighting legend Mark Kerr, who has one of the most dramatic personal and professional stories in the sport.

Who knows what boring variety of bird Mr. Johnson is eating now, but at least he had a great, pancake-filled send off.