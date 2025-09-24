Ric Flair Has Endorsed A Lot Of Products Over The Years, But This New One Is Easily The Most Outrageous

Ric Flair is a name synonymous with pro wrestling though, with the greatest moments in his career behind him, he's more known for his presence on social media. Whether it's calling out wrestlers like Becky Lynch or collaborating with brands on new products to endorse, he's on X and Instagram quite often. As Flair continues to promote merchandise, I think I've just witnessed his most outrageous product partnership yet.

An ad popped up on my timeline that was so ridiculous I assumed it was a parody. It turns out, however, that Ric Flair's endorsement of Horn Blasters, a product that allows for train horns to be attached to cars, is very real. Check out the ad via the Instagram post below, which features Flair enthusiastically giving his personal stamp of approval:

I feel like this video is the modern equivalent of Dusty Rhodes doing car commercials back in the day. That's not so much in the way that Rhodes had to do it for financial security, but in that Ric Flair was likely offered a sum of money to promote this product. I'd imagine that money was good enough that the Nature Boy ultimately decided to do what he does best, promote!

If there's one thing I'll say about Ric Flair, it's that one can never accuse him of never giving everything he's a part of his absolute best. Like how Nicolas Cage goes bananas in every role he plays, it's a joy to see Flair ham it up in this video and shake along to the noise of the truck horns despite wearing protective headphones.

At first, I honestly wanted to criticize Ric Flair for being linked to this product, but in all honesty, this is how he keeps the spirit of his classic character alive. His days of calling out John Cena and others in a wrestling ring are over, or at least they should be. One can never rule out Flair attempting yet another retirement match, despite the bout he had a few years back.

Wrestling is off the table, but there's nothing that prevents Ric Flair from being the kiss-stealing, wheeling and dealing, limousine-riding, jet-flying son of a gun he's been for decades. Brand deals keep that persona alive and allow people to enjoy The Nature Boy at a time when we've recently said goodbye to past icons like Hulk Hogan.

Although truck train horns might not be everyone's cup of tea, there's no shortage of Ric Flair-centric merchandise that's been sold over the years. I think my personal favorite product of his has to be Wooooo! Energy Drink, which feels like the best brand collaboration I can imagine. Who wouldn't want the energy of Flair inside a can?

Ric Flair may not be on WWE TV anytime soon, but wrestling fans can enjoy watching his daughter Charlotte over on SmackDown on USA Network on Fridays at 8:00 p.m. ET. In the meantime, the holiday season is around the corner, so maybe look into buying your loved one a truck horn as a stocking sufferthat would scare the living daylights out of a residential city block.