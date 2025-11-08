Insiders Drop Claims About What Really Happened With Millie Bobby Brown’s Bullying Complaint Against David Harbour On Stranger Things Set

As Stranger Things Season 5 nears its release amid the 2025 TV schedule, two of its biggest cast members have been engulfed in rumors and reports. It was reported nearly a week ago that Millie Bobby Brown (known for playing Eleven) filed a bullying complaint against co-star David Harbour (who plays Jim Hopper). Both Harbour and Brown were all smiles when they appeared together at the show’s premiere, though. Now, insiders are dropping claims about what really happened with the complaint.

The initial report that came down about the bullying and harassment complaint didn’t provide any specific details about what supposedly went down between the two ST actors. It was said, however, that the complaint did not pertain to any sexual-related behavior. A source also said at the time that Netflix – which produces Stranger Things – launched an inquiry into the matter accordingly. The streamer also hasn’t formally addressed the matter, as of this writing.

Sources have since claimed to Variety, however, that the streaming giant did indeed launch an investigation into the bullying complaint and that the situation was ultimately resolved. Public relations experts also spoke to the trade about the situation, explaining that the warm Brown/Harbour moment that unfolded on the red carpet could be part of the streamer’s strategy to help smooth everything over. Ultimately, PR officials believe the company wants to convey that the cast is showing a united front as they bid farewell to their show.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have both starred on Stranger Things since its first season, which premiered in 2016. Their characters notably share a surrogate father-daughter relationship and, as a result, they’ve shared a considerable number of scenes together. Trailers for Stranger Things Season 5 have also teased that they’ll have more screen time together. Fans have come to relish that on-screen dynamic, which may be why many were pleased to see Harbour and Brown embracing each other at the premiere.

Nevertheless, David Harbour reportedly will not be participating in the press tour for his 2025 Netflix release. While it was initially speculated that this was due to the reports surrounding him, Variety’s sources claim that was always the plan. As noted by the trade, Harbour is in the midst of a busy production schedule, which has recently included projects like Avengers: Doomsday and the HBO show DTF St. Louis.

Reports of the bullying complaint against the Gran Turismo actor also coincide with claims made against him by his estranged wife, singer Lily Allen. Via her new album, West End Girl, Allen – who married Harbour in 2020 – accused her spouse of infidelity. Variety also notes that the source cited in Daily Mail’s original reporting of the bullying claim was a “friend” of Allen’s. That same report also includes claims that Allen supported Harbour throughout the situation.

It’s far from certain whether the bullying/harassment complaints will ever formally be addressed by Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown or David Harbour, especially since the matter has apparently been resolved. Per reports, though, it seems that the ST team’s biggest objective right now is to promote their show accordingly. All the while, the public at large will also have to wait and see if sources shed further light on the matter.

All of that aside, Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1, is still set to drop for Netflix