NFL's George Kittle Shared His Thoughts On Joining The WWE, And The Miz Weighed In

Pro wrestling and the NFL often go hand in hand, with many of the biggest superstars of the brand having either played in the league or at the highest collegiate level. Notable former football players turned WWE superstars include Brock Lesnar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Goldberg, Roman Reigns, and maybe sooner or later, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Kittle, a frequent attendee of WWE events when they don't conflict with his duties in professional football, recently expressed his willingness to be part of upcoming WWE events and possibly become a full-time performer at some point in his career. The Miz put him on the spot while appearing as a guest on Kittle Things, and confirmed it's something he'd love to do if possible:

If my body could handle it, I would love to give it a shot.

Kittle followed up by asking The Miz if he'd be his manager, to which the WWE superstar said he'd gladly be his tag-team partner. Honestly, that's a better offer, considering how well Logan Paul did transitioning from YouTuber to WWE star under Miz's wing. More recently, Miz has teamed with Carmelo Hayes and seems to be a performer for up-and-comers, helping them reach the next level as superstars.

The Miz has been around the WWE for a long time, and as evidenced by his documentary special, knows something about transitioning to professional wrestling after being publicly known for something else. It's an easier transition for some than others, though in the case of Kittle, The Miz thinks he wouldn't struggle that much with the transition:

You have the look. You have the character. I truly believe you would be a babyface because you're so likable...You have the star power.

Another factor, however, is time. The Miz noted that it's important for George Kittle to find the "sweet spot" in how much time he'd like to commit to the WWE. Beyond the appearances at PLEs, there's training, appearing on Monday Night Raw and Smackdown, and that's more time away from his wife and others. Kittle could go full-time, or do something more akin to Ronda Rousey, who popped in and out in stints.

The difference could matter, as I would say fans never warmed up to Ronda Rousey the same way they did Logan Paul. That said, we've seen part-time celebrity wrestlers like Bad Bunny get a massive reaction from audiences, so it may just depend on who the person is.

I do think that George Kittle is a guy who would naturally fit into the scheme of WWE. That said, he's still at the height of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, and an NFL career does take a toll on the body over time. It's possible that by the time he retires, he may not want to put any more wear and tear on his body than he has already given to professional football. We'll have to wait and see, though I do hope he gives it a shot at some point.

Saturday Night's Main Event is coming to NBC on Saturday, November 1st at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what could be an exciting night in the WWE, and some potential shake-ups in the main event picture!