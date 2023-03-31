How To Watch WrestleMania 39 Online And Live Stream WWE From Anywhere

How to watch WrestleMania 39

Watch WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and more

It’s finally time for WrestleMania 39! And while tens of thousands of diehard wrestling fans will be descending upon SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, to see the biggest and brightest WWE superstars take to Hollywood, millions (and millions!) of fans around the world will be looking to watch WrestleMania 39 from their homes.

But how do you watch Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his titles against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes ? Sami Zayn will also team up with Kevin Owens to take on his former allies in The Bloodline. That's not mentioning all the other matches on the WrestleMania 39 card ?

Well, look no further, because we are about to go over all the different ways to watch WrestleMania 39 online, whether you’re in the United States or traveling abroad during the “Showcase of the Immortals.” Let’s break it down…

Watch WrestleMania 39 online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal )

Peacock TV holds the exclusive rights (opens in new tab) to tune into the biggest events in the WWE calendar in the US, including WrestleMania 39, which starts at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT on Saturday, April 1, with the second night of action kicking off at the same time on Sunday, April 2.

You'll require a Peacock subscription, which costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). If you are happy to pay more to avoid commercials, Premium Plus starts from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab).

While there is no Peacock free trial (and hasn't been for some time) you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans (opens in new tab) ($49.99 or $99.99 a year respectively).

How to watch WrestleMania 39 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still tune in and live stream WrestleMania 39 just as you would at home.

While Peacock TV is blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and tune into WrestleMania 39 on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch WrestleMania 39 as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Peacock TV, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for Peacock TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for WrestleMania 39, head to Peacock TV (opens in new tab)

Watch WrestleMania 39 in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Punches start being thrown in WrestleMania 39 from 1 a.m. BST as Brits go into Sunday on April 2 and the same again for Night 2 on Monday, April 3, and will be broadcast through BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab).

To tune in and watch WrestleMania 39 through BT Sport Box Office, you'll need to pay £19.95. Alternatively, you can also sign up to the WWE Network in the UK, which costs $9.99 a month.

Watch WrestleMania 39 in Canada

(Image credit: WWE Network)

It's the same story for those in Canada. WrestleMania 39 will be available to stream with a subscription to the WWE Network, though you'll be able to watch it through linear TV as a part of your cable package. That said, a PPV fee is likely to apply.

Running through April 1 and 2, the theatrics begin from 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT onwards.

How to watch WrestleMania 39 in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

For the first time ever, you can watch WrestleMania 39 Down Under through streaming service Binge (opens in new tab) as a PPV event. This follows WWE Network's merge with the Foxtel owned platform.

Binge comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab), thereafter costing from $10 a month. You can opt to pay more to get more screens under one subscription.

Wrestling commences from 11 a.m. AEDT on both Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3.

WrestleMania 39 card

Saturday, April 1 - Night 1

Austin Theory vs John Cena - WWE United States Championship Singles Match

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Single Match

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky) - Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Seth "Freakin'" Rollins vs Logan Paul - Singles Match

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio - Singles Match

Braun Strowman and Ricohet vs The Streets Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla) - Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match

Sunday, April 2 - Night 2

Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Singles Match

Bianca Belair vs Asuka - WWE Raw Women's Championship Singles Match

Brock Lesnar vs Omos (with MVP) - Singles Match

Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McInytre - WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

Edge vs "The Demon" Finn Bálor - Hell in a Cell Match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigquez vs Natalya and Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville - Women's WrestleMania Showcase Four-Way Tag Team Match

What were the results of WrestleMania 39?

We'll update this section following the event with a full breakdown of each night of wrestling, including the winners, losers, and any WWE superstars who could make a surprise appearance.

Our WrestleMania 39 Predictions Full WrestleMania 39 Predictions Including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes And Brock Lesnar

