Kim Kardashian’s Ex Ray J Says Momager Kris Jenner Is ‘Worse Than Diddy’
Yikes.
Eighteen years ago, Kim Kardashian came to fame with her family on reality TV, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered just months after her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J was leaked. There’s been no love lost between the R&B singer and the famous family since then, as he’s made accusations regarding the release of that sex tape, but now Ray J has made some even bigger claims about Kris Jenner being “worse than Diddy.”
Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., went on a livestream that has been circulating on X, suggesting that he’s been working with feds to bring a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner that’s more serious than what we’ve seen this year with Sean Combs. Ray J says on the stream:
Ray J offered no details about the alleged RICO case that he said is being built against the stars of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription), nor does he offer proof that a crime has been committed.
RICO refers to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which is often associated with drug cartels and mob crimes. Sean “Diddy” Combs was charged with — but ultimately exonerated of — racketeering when he was arrested in September 2024. He’s scheduled to be sentenced October 3 after being found guilty on the lesser charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Back in May, Ray J said he didn’t think P. Diddy would be found guilty of racketeering, but even back then, he brought up his ex-girlfriend’s name when discussing the topic. On the TMZ special United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial, Ray J said:
Ray J has been at odds with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner since the sex tape’s release. Despite the fact that he and Kardashian reportedly continue to make money off of it, he has said that was the worst thing that’s ever happened to him. He maintains that the three of them released the tape together, and he wants his children to know “their dad doesn't go for exploiting women, disrespecting women and leaking footage of someone who didn't give permission.”
Kris Jenner herself addressed the rumor that she had a hand in “leaking” her daughter’s sex tape, taking a lie detector test on The Late Late Night with James Cordon, where it was determined that she was telling the truth when she denied helping Kim Kardashian release it.
Given what we’ve seen in the Diddy trial this year, it’s pretty wild for Ray J to suggest the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family may be facing racketeering charges of their own. We’ll have to wait to see if anything substantial comes from this, but in the meantime, you’ll be able to see Kim Kardashian in her new show All’s Fair, which premieres on the 2025 TV schedule this November.
