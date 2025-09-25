Cardi B Admits To Buying $13K Butt Piercing, Then Losing It Down The Toilet

It has been suggested in the past that money is wasted on the rich. I’m not saying that if I had all the money in the world, I wouldn’t spend a significant chunk of it on stuff I didn’t really need, that Disneyland Club 33 membership is calling my name, but Cardi B reached a new and interesting level of rich at the point when spending $13,000 on an ass piercing didn't inspire any hesitation.

As rear ends go, Cardi B has one of the more famous ones in the world today. Perhaps for that reason, she felt the need to add some bling by getting it pierced. However, the story of Cardi B’s pierced butt is quite the wild ride, so strap in, folks. In an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cardi B begins the tale with the fact that she actually had surgery on her famously large butt to make it smaller. She explained:

I had surgery on my butt. You know, sometimes people say that my butt is too big? But they don’t understand. They already did a butt surgery to reduce my ass. You know, like when people do a tummy tuck in your stomach? I practically did a tummy on my ass.

Why is Cardi B’s ass surgery important to this story? Because it made getting the piercing significantly easier for her. While most piercings don't go as badly as that scene from the most recent Final Destination movie, Cardi B says she actually doesn’t recommend that others get the piercing.

Piercings often cause pain, and once caused Florence Pugh to faint, so one can imagine a butt piercing not feeling great to get. However, due to Cardi’s surgery, she didn’t feel anything. The "WAP" singer continued:

The top of my ass, that skin part, is like numb, like a tummy tuck. So when I pierced my ass, I ain’t felt shit. It was the easiest piercing ever. It cost me like $13,000 because it was real diamonds.

I suppose if you really want to get pierced, doing it in a part of your body where you’re already numb isn’t the worst idea. As far as the $13,000 she spent on it, if she’s got the money and that's what she wants to do with it, good for her. Unfortunately, it’s possible that having the numb ass was also a problem for the piercing, as she reveals she apparently lost it down the toilet at some point, and didn’t actually notice. Cardi B said…

And guess what? It went down the toilet. It went down the toilet. It was like a month. But then I realized, like ‘Hold on.’ And it’s like,’ Uhhh.’ Then I was looking around and I was looking at my pants and my panties, and stuff, and I’m like, ‘Yup, went down the toilet.’

We’ve certainly heard of people who flush money down the toilet in a figurative sense, but it appears Cardi B. flushed $13K down the toilet quite literally. I’d have a panic attack if I lost that much money like that, but Cardi B is taking it in stride.

It turns out it wasn't even a total loss for the hitmaker anyway, as those from the establishment that performed the piercing (a regular for Cardi B) said they'd be good with refunding the purchse. As she put it:

They said they was gonna refund me too, on the piercing.

To be fair, whatever happened to make the piercing fall out at the absolute worst time wasn’t supposed to happen. I assume that a butt piercing is designed to withstand the normal things one’s ass goes through on a daily basis. Cardi hasn’t yet had the piercing put back in, though it sounds like she plans to do it eventually. How much she’ll spend on the replacement has not been revealed.