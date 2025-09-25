Cardi B Admits To Buying $13K Butt Piercing, Then Losing It Down The Toilet
Brings new meaning to the phrase "flushing money down the toilet."
It has been suggested in the past that money is wasted on the rich. I’m not saying that if I had all the money in the world, I wouldn’t spend a significant chunk of it on stuff I didn’t really need, that Disneyland Club 33 membership is calling my name, but Cardi B reached a new and interesting level of rich at the point when spending $13,000 on an ass piercing didn't inspire any hesitation.
As rear ends go, Cardi B has one of the more famous ones in the world today. Perhaps for that reason, she felt the need to add some bling by getting it pierced. However, the story of Cardi B’s pierced butt is quite the wild ride, so strap in, folks. In an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cardi B begins the tale with the fact that she actually had surgery on her famously large butt to make it smaller. She explained:
Why is Cardi B’s ass surgery important to this story? Because it made getting the piercing significantly easier for her. While most piercings don't go as badly as that scene from the most recent Final Destination movie, Cardi B says she actually doesn’t recommend that others get the piercing.
Piercings often cause pain, and once caused Florence Pugh to faint, so one can imagine a butt piercing not feeling great to get. However, due to Cardi’s surgery, she didn’t feel anything. The "WAP" singer continued:
I suppose if you really want to get pierced, doing it in a part of your body where you’re already numb isn’t the worst idea. As far as the $13,000 she spent on it, if she’s got the money and that's what she wants to do with it, good for her. Unfortunately, it’s possible that having the numb ass was also a problem for the piercing, as she reveals she apparently lost it down the toilet at some point, and didn’t actually notice. Cardi B said…
We’ve certainly heard of people who flush money down the toilet in a figurative sense, but it appears Cardi B. flushed $13K down the toilet quite literally. I’d have a panic attack if I lost that much money like that, but Cardi B is taking it in stride.
It turns out it wasn't even a total loss for the hitmaker anyway, as those from the establishment that performed the piercing (a regular for Cardi B) said they'd be good with refunding the purchse. As she put it:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To be fair, whatever happened to make the piercing fall out at the absolute worst time wasn’t supposed to happen. I assume that a butt piercing is designed to withstand the normal things one’s ass goes through on a daily basis. Cardi hasn’t yet had the piercing put back in, though it sounds like she plans to do it eventually. How much she’ll spend on the replacement has not been revealed.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.