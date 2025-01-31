WWE's Asuka Sends Serious Message To Fans Seemingly Tied To Inappropriate Interactions

WWE superstar Asuka has a message for fans, and it suggests she's received inappropriate messages. The former women's champion made it clear she's not interested in hearing from admirers or anyone wanting to try to romance her and will be taking further action if such behavior continues continues.

Asuka spoke on the issues she's been dealing with on X (formerly known as Twitter), and she's sending a not-so-subtle message to anyone getting a little too familiar with her in public. In case anyone thought they'd try and woo Damage CTRL's most veteran member, think again:

I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me.There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life.January 29, 2025

Asuka is fine with fans enjoying her matches, whether with a Peacock subscription during Premium Live Events or when she finally returns to television on Monday Night Raw on Netflix. That said, she's not in the market for romance and certainly doesn't want fans to intrude on her personal life.

While the superstar wasn't specific about why she was making this statement, she did follow up, noting that this was a safety issue for her. She gave a fair warning to fans who may be considering approaching her in public in the future, and in so many words, explained that it won't turn out well for them should they bother her:

I've been feeling in danger recently. I've already consulted the police.At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond.January 29, 2025

It's a shame that Asuka is going through what sounds like a serious issue behind the scenes, but it's something that unfortunately isn't too uncommon in the fandom. Fans occasionally cross some boundaries with superstars and can even be placed in dangerous situations when that happens. While it seems most unpleasant fan exchanges happen when superstars arrive at the airport, fans have even attacked superstars in the midst of shows.

With one of the most popular intros and a costume rife with accessories, Asuka gets a lot of attention from the WWE fandom. As she gears up to potentially return for upcoming WWE events, hopefully her biggest supporters will learn to admire her from afar and not do anything that makes her feel like she needs to involve the authorities.

Should Asuka return to the ring during the Royal Rumble, I give her as good of odds as any of the other women's superstars of winning it all. I think it's fair to say there's no runaway favorite for the women's match this year, though CinemaBlend has a prediction that Charlotte Flair will win the match.

We will see if Asuka or other surprise superstars appear at the Royal Rumble, which kicks for fans off on Peacock on Saturday, February 1st, with a special start time of 6:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what big surprises and title changes the night holds and for the first big match of John Cena's retirement tour.