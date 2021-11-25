WWE Fan Explains Why He Attacked Seth Rollins On Monday Night Raw, And It’s A Lot
By Mick Joest last updated
There's a lot to the story behind the shocking incident.
WWE fans got quite a surprise during a recent Monday Night Raw when a fan attacked Seth Rollins as he walked up the ramp. Fans saw the attack from about every angle imaginable but didn’t know why the fan decided to tackle the superstar. Now, the fan is speaking out about his motivations behind the attack, and it’s honestly a lot to take in.
Elisah Spencer, the 24-year-old who faces criminal charges for his attack on Seth Rollins, explained that he first met the wrestler at a meet-and-greet years ago. Spencer told New York Daily News that he asked Rollins for help with his wrestling career at the time and that he hoped to become a professional in the wrestling industry. Sometime later, Spencer says he got in contact with Rollins via WhatsApp and alleges Rollins asked him for gift cards in exchange for boosting his career.
Elisah Spencer honored what he believed to be the actual Seth Rollins’ wishes and sent around $3,000 in gift cards to the account. In exchange, Rollins wrote him a check that ultimately bounced when Spencer tried to cash it. It sounds like Spencer became the victim of a catfishing scam, though Spencer has maintained he talked to the actual Seth Rollins. Fast-forward to Monday Night Raw and Spencer jumped the barricade and tackled Rollins to the ground. Spencer explained his ultimate motivation was to aid Rollins’ opponent in the ring he just faced, Finn Bálor.
Authorities charged Elisah Spencer with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs by disrupting a live sporting event. Spencer will appear in court at a later date to answer for his crimes.
If there’s any upside to this story, it’s that Elisah Spencer revealed he’s since set aside his negative feelings for Seth Rollins. The wrestling walked through the aftermath of his attack and how he feels about Rollins now.
For now, that's the latest in this story that I never would've guessed when I saw Elisah Spencer attack Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw. I assumed it was just all tied to a fan trying to get famous on live television, but the reality is much deeper, and a lot to take in.
Seth Rollins (who is married to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch) spoke to TMZ about the altercation and expressed his wishes to see Elisah Spencer banned from future events. The incident was not the first time a fan attacked a wrestler in Brooklyn, as WWE legend Bret Hart had a similar event occur years ago during his Hall of Fame speech. It’ll be interesting to see what the WWE will do to keep its superstars safe at shows going forward.
Monday Night Raw airs over on USA Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The attack on Seth Rollins is just another entry in what’s been a major headline year for the WWE on all fronts, and one can only wonder if any more major news can possibly happen involving the company before the year ends.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.