WWE Fan Explains Why He Attacked Seth Rollins On Monday Night Raw, And It’s A Lot

WWE fans got quite a surprise during a recent Monday Night Raw when a fan attacked Seth Rollins as he walked up the ramp. Fans saw the attack from about every angle imaginable but didn’t know why the fan decided to tackle the superstar. Now, the fan is speaking out about his motivations behind the attack, and it’s honestly a lot to take in.

Elisah Spencer, the 24-year-old who faces criminal charges for his attack on Seth Rollins, explained that he first met the wrestler at a meet-and-greet years ago. Spencer told New York Daily News that he asked Rollins for help with his wrestling career at the time and that he hoped to become a professional in the wrestling industry. Sometime later, Spencer says he got in contact with Rollins via WhatsApp and alleges Rollins asked him for gift cards in exchange for boosting his career.

Elisah Spencer honored what he believed to be the actual Seth Rollins’ wishes and sent around $3,000 in gift cards to the account. In exchange, Rollins wrote him a check that ultimately bounced when Spencer tried to cash it. It sounds like Spencer became the victim of a catfishing scam, though Spencer has maintained he talked to the actual Seth Rollins. Fast-forward to Monday Night Raw and Spencer jumped the barricade and tackled Rollins to the ground. Spencer explained his ultimate motivation was to aid Rollins’ opponent in the ring he just faced, Finn Bálor.

My plan was to help Finn Balor. I’m a fan. I like his aura, his attitude. I like everything about his charisma. I like everything about him.

Authorities charged Elisah Spencer with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs by disrupting a live sporting event. Spencer will appear in court at a later date to answer for his crimes.

If there’s any upside to this story, it’s that Elisah Spencer revealed he’s since set aside his negative feelings for Seth Rollins. The wrestling walked through the aftermath of his attack and how he feels about Rollins now.

I apologized to the WWE for my actions. I had a legitimate beef, but as a grown man, I could have settled it a different way. ... If I saw him today, I wouldn’t attack him. I’ve moved on.

For now, that's the latest in this story that I never would've guessed when I saw Elisah Spencer attack Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw. I assumed it was just all tied to a fan trying to get famous on live television, but the reality is much deeper, and a lot to take in.

Seth Rollins ( who is married to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch ) spoke to TMZ about the altercation and expressed his wishes to see Elisah Spencer banned from future events. The incident was not the first time a fan attacked a wrestler in Brooklyn, as WWE legend Bret Hart had a similar event occur years ago during his Hall of Fame speech. It’ll be interesting to see what the WWE will do to keep its superstars safe at shows going forward.