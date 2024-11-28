After Getting Super Into Rings Of Power This Year, I Found Some Awesome Black Friday Deals For Lord of The Rings Fans

It’s a great time to be a Lord of the Rings fan, proven especially well by Amazon’s The Rings Of Power. I’ve always loved Peter Jackson’s movies, but this was the year where I finally sat down and used my Amazon Prime subscription to binge the entire first season. The fantasy series absolutely hooked me all the way through its second season's revealing finale. (Thankfully, Rings Of Power Season 3 is coming). With my love for the franchise havng grown, I’ve been looking at all the best Black Friday entertainment deals, and found some stunning offers for fellow fans.

CinemaBlend has you covered with the best Black Friday streaming deals and more, but what I've gathered is specific to Lord of the Rings fans (whether that’s yourself or a loved one). The first deal I stumbled across is a special edition of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings that is currently available for 55% percent off its typical price of $90!

The Lord of the Rings Illustrated By J.R.R. Tolkien: $90 $40.37 At Amazon

What’s special about this set is that it features full-color illustrations done by Tolkien himself along with maps and sketches from the story. There are also two removable fold-out maps just oozing with detail and adorned by red pages. How cool would it be to have the whole text in one place?

I’ve personally never read Tolkein's entire Lord of the Rings series from front to back, but after really getting into the lore again this year with the spinoff series, I definitely want to go back and read the whole saga that started it all. This special edition is gorgeous.

Speaking of such origin stories, I also found a similar special edition being offered for The Hobbit. Check it out:

The Hobbit Illustrated by the Author: Illustrated by J.R.R. Tolkien: $75 $27.50 At Amazon

A special edition of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit with full color illustrations by the author is over 60% off for Black Friday. The 50+ illustrations, maps, and paintings are done by Tolkien himself, making this a truly immersive experience.

As someone who loves novels, but is also super interested in the visual visions that Tolkien had for his characters, I love that there’s a version of the novel out there with sketches, drawings, paintings and maps from the author. This deal is super affordable too given its 63% and puts the book at under $30, rather than the full $75. That’s so much easier to justify buying!

And here's something for those who enjoy the live-action adapatations as much as the source material. Along with the special editions of Tolkien’s books currently being on sale, I found that Peter Jackson’s trilogy in Ultra 4K is enjoying a deep discount right now as well.

The Lord of the Rings: The Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical)(4K Ultra HD): $89.99 $54.99 At Amazon

You can own both the theatrical and extended versions of Peter Jackson's original Lord of the Rings trilogy in 4K Ultra HD for over 30% off for Black Friday.

While I definitely enjoy the fact that the Lord of the Rings trilogy can be streamed with a Max subscription, it's not guaranteed to remain. So there’s nothing like having a physical edition with all the bonus features that I know I will be able to cherish forever. I also like that this edition has both the theatrical and extended versions. My colleague at CinemaBlend, recently changed her mind about Fellowship of the Ring after seeing Rings Of Power, so now definitely feels like a good time to dive back into these movies.

Hope that helps with your holiday shopping!