How To Get The Official Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Book This Black Friday From Target

Anyone else stuck reminiscing the Eras Tour, scrolling through endless TikToks, and wondering if they'll ever know happiness like it again? Just me? I very much doubt it... Well, Taylor Swift might just have a cure for our post-Eras depression, and it comes in the form of a Black Friday deal of sorts – and I'm here to tell you how to get your hands on it!

Announced via Instagram and Good Morning America, Taylor Swift revealed The Official Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book, which will be available exclusively at Target on Black Friday for $39.99.

To get your hands on the book, which is a 256 page hardcover with 500+ never-seen-before photos inside, you'll have to head to your local Target on Friday, November 29. Alternatively, the book will be made available to buy online on Saturday, November 30. Be warned, though, the placeholder page on Target has a message saying it expects the book to sell out quickly. So make sure you're... Ready For It.

Alongside the announcement, Swifties were delighted to finally hear they could get their hands on physical copies of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, soon to be available on vinyl and CD. (Although, if you're anything like me, you may be begrudging the fact you already own a copy of TTPD sans The Anthology and will need to essentially pay double for the pleasure.)

If you're planning to enter The Great War for The Official Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book, check out the details below, bookmark the page, and ensure you don't miss out!

Draw The Cat Eye Sharp Enough To Kill A Man...And Get The Eras Tour Book!

The Official Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Book: $39.99 | Exclusive To Target

This 250-page hardcover book delves into Taylor Swift's record-breaking 2023-2024 Eras Tour. The book includes more than 500 pictures, cataloging each era from the tour, including never before seen images and behind the scene insight, including rehearsals, set pieces, and costume designs. Buy it exclusively in stores on November 29 and online on November 30.

Looking For More Black Friday Deals?