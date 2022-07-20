Bonus Jonas Brother Opens Up About Awkward Thanksgiving Thanks To Being A Huge Game Of Thrones Fan When Joe Started Dating ‘Sansa Stark’

These days, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been together for a while, and recently welcomed their second baby, though it’s still sometimes hard to believe that the popular Jonas brother and Game of Thrones' former Sansa Stark ever crossed paths to become an item. In fact, however, it was even a bit hard to believe for younger brother Frankie at first. The fourth and youngest Jonas, Frankie, recently opened up about being starstruck when his older brother first started dating Turner.

The once-nicknamed “Bonus Jonas” discussed his family ties and new series Claim to Fame with brother Kevin on the podcast Chicks in the Office (opens in new tab) recently. Frankie Jonas talked about feeling starstruck, even though your own brothers are some of the biggest stars in the world. It's one thing to know your brother is famous and another to meet someone from a popular show like Game of Thrones. In fact, he revealed the most starstruck he’s been was during a family holiday when Sophie Turner joined the festivities:

Honestly, the most starstruck I’ve ever been was Thanksgiving in 2016. I show up to this airport, and then on the plane with my family is Sansa Stark, and I’m like, ‘Uhhh.’ And I twiddled my thumbs the whole flight, and I just was trying to think of something to say to her, and I could not. For like 24 hours, I didn’t talk to Sophie ’cause I was too afraid, ’cause she was so cool.

Awkward. It’s no surprise that Frankie Jonas was nervous about meeting Sophie Turner, particularly given he's a big Game of Thrones fan and the show was then one of the biggest on the air. It’s totally fair he acted the way he did around an actress who probably felt larger-than-life and was in the peak of her stardom on the show.

In fact, 2016 would have been in between Season 6 and Season 7, and around the time Sansa grew way more popular with fans due to her character arc. Hopefully, six years later, Jonas is able to feel more comfortable around his now-sister-in-law, but I wouldn’t blame him if he still gets a little weird from time to time.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner officially began dating in 2016 after months of being spotted out together. The couple took the next step by getting engaged only a year later and got married in style in Las Vegas. Now two babies later, Uncle Frankie is likely used to the idea of his big bro being with Sansa Stark.

Meanwhile, the fourth Jonas brother is currently busy getting starstruck in a different way. Frankie and Kevin Jonas are both the hosts of ABC’s Claim to Fame, where contestants are the relatives of celebrities, and by using clues, they have to figure out just who that celebrity relative is. It’s the first time the brothers have collaborated on a project since 2010’s Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, making it a big deal for fans.

As for Sophie Turner, she has gradually moved on from Game of Thrones with the role of Margaret Ratliff in the HBO Max miniseries The Staircase earlier this year. There's always the fan hope Sansa Stark could make a comeback in another project as well.

