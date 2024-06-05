Emma D'Arcy Gets Real About How Lonely Shooting House Of The Dragon Season 2 Was, But There's A Silver Lining
Does this mean we won't see Daemon and Rhaenyra together this coming season?
House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally set to return on the 2024 TV schedule on June 16. In a recent interview, Emma D’Arcy, who plays Queen Rhaenyra—the matriarch of the Targaryen family and rightful heir to the throne—shared insights into what it was like to return to Westeros. D’Arcy mentioned that filming the sophomore season felt somewhat lonely, but they also noted a silver lining.
Speaking to THR at the show’s New York premiere on Monday, Emma D'Arcy opened up about their experience filming the second season of the popular HBO series without their fellow HotD cast members Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke. The Truth Seekers veteran actor admitted that the absence of their fellow actors left them feeling isolated and "kind of lonely" on set.
However, it makes being a viewer more fun, as they shared:
The Game of Thrones universe and Emma D'Arcy have been trending topics since the premiere of the spinoff prequel series in 2022. The Wanderlust star’s portrayal of Rhaenyra has been widely praised, but the actor's recent revelations have shed light on the personal challenges they faced during production. The O Holy Ghost actor described the experience as both lonely and transformative. They continued:
Despite the loneliness, D'Arcy found a silver lining in the experience. The changing cast dynamics not only allowed them to appreciate the series from a fresh perspective, akin to that of a dedicated fan but also added a layer of excitement to the show's evolution. This newfound appreciation underscores the show's evolving nature, which continues to introduce new characters and storylines that keep the audience eagerly engaged.
With Daemon departing Dragonstone to join the fight, there were fewer scenes between D’Arcy and Matt Smith. Reflecting on this, the former Doctor Who actor echoed his costar's sentiments:
Although it's disappointing that we won't see many scenes between Daemon and Rhaenyra as well as Rhaenyra and Alicent in the upcoming season, it makes sense, given the dramatic conclusion of HOTD's fires season. Their separation paves the way for more intense and brutal events in the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of Dragons. Overall, there are several moments from Fire & Blood that fans like me eagerly anticipate, so bring on the premiere!
Season 2 of House of the Dragon premieres June 16 on Max. Fans can catch up on Season 1 with a Max subscription, and then they'll be ready to see these characters navigating the ever-expanding world of Westeros when the GOT prequel returns this summer.
