Game Of Thrones Creator George R.R. Martin Rocked Pink To The Barbie Movie, And Jon Snow Would Never

The color of this summer has undeniably been pink when it comes to pop culture, thanks to the phenomenon of the Barbie movie. Celebrities ranging from Khlóe and Kim Kardashian to some 90 Day Fiancé familiar faces have rocked Barbiecore, and now none other than George R.R. Martin has embraced the trend. Yes, the man behind Game of Thrones' gruesome Red Wedding and Ramsay Bolton rocked pink when heading to the theater to see Margot Robbie's new movie, and Jon Snow would never.

George R.R. Martin is of course the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire novel saga that created Game of Thrones' characters and stories, which have expanded into House of the Dragon. While he's an expert at crafting grim, gruesome, and traumatic plot twists, you wouldn't know it to look at his Barbie viewing outfit! Take a look:

I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my color. #imkenough pic.twitter.com/4E0LJMQpmCJuly 31, 2023 See more

As somebody who will always and forever associate George R.R. Martin with characters like Jon Snow and has been waiting on The Winds of Winter to continue Jon's story, I couldn't help but think of that character when I first saw the author rocking both a bright pink bow and boa. I can imagine Kit Harington wearing pink for some Barbie fun, but Jon Snow? That character is iconic in the black of the Night's Watch, no matter how the TV show ended his story. And I can't disagree with George R.R. Martin's wife – pink may in fact be his color!

While plenty of people in the Twitter comments had fun responses to Martin going all-in on Barbiecore and dubbing himself "kenough," others took the opportunity to question Martin about the long-awaited Winds of Winter. That's the norm for Martin whenever he posts anything unrelated to the sixth book of A Song of Ice and Fire, and even as a reader who would love to get my hands on that novel, I'm perfectly happy focusing on the feather boa and bow. How can I think about the gloom and doom of Westeros when I have Barbie on the brain?!

Martin did recently provide an update on the status of The Winds of Winter while also explaining where House of the Dragon Season 2 is with filming, saying that he's been working on the book "almost every day," which involves "writing, rewriting, editing, writing some more" and "making steady progress." I certainly can't fault him for taking a break to watch Barbie, and I feel pretty confident that TWoW isn't going to suddenly have a very pink subplot after he got to see Barbie and Ken in live-action on the big screen.

If anything, I wouldn't fault anybody for seeing Barbie a second time to catch some sublime details they might have missed the first time around. The movie would have been very different if Mattel Films had produced any of the earlier pitches, and the box office doesn't lie about how much of a hit it is. Good for George R.R. Martin for joining the masses to dress up in Barbiecore and check out the film, because it has been a bright pink highlight of the summer for plenty of people!

Unfortunately, the wait is still on for The Winds of Winter and House of the Dragon Season 2, but you can always revisit Martin's world of Westeros streaming with all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and the first season of HOTD with a Max subscription now.