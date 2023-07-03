Khloé And Kim Kardashian Are Still Loving The Barbiecore Trend In Thigh-High Boots And Bodysuits

Barbiecore is the hottest trend in fashion right now, with celebrities like Lizzo, Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney and so many more thinking pink when they step out. Even Beyoncé went full Barbie on her Renaissance tour, so you know the Kardashians aren’t going to miss the moment. Khloé Kardashian and sister Kim have already shown off some pink looks offered by SKIMS and Good American, and they doubled down while treating their girls to a day at the World of Barbie, rocking thigh-high boots and bodysuits.

Just weeks ahead of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s highly anticipated movie, the Kardashian girls were all about celebrating the iconic doll. Kim Kardashian visited the World of Barbie exhibit in Los Angeles with her younger daughter Chicago West. Khloé Kardashian accompanied them with her own look-alike True Thompson , and they also brought their nieces Stormi Webster and Dream Kardashian along for the adventure!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

This looked like such a fun family outing, and I love that Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian’s daughters got to join in on the fun. The Barbie girls really were living in a Barbie world, as they donned their own pink apparel and posed in front of several adorable backdrops.

Their moms/aunts also understood the assignment, as Khloé Kardashian looked stunning in hot pink thigh-high boots worn over a long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit in a slightly lighter shade. Kim Kardashian ’s take on Barbiecore for their afternoon out featured similar boots to her sister’s, but she paired them with a low-cut black bodysuit and oversized black jacket.

The Kardashians stars are just a couple of the famous faces who have been rocking the pink wardrobe lately. Even Margot Robbie didn’t get her fill while filming the movie, as the Barbie star busted out the Barbiecore on the press tour . Florence Pugh actually got a jump on the trend last year, when she broke the Internet in her sheer Valentino number . It’s not just a girl thing, either, as Machine Gun Kelly is among the guys to bring pink to the party (not surprising, coming from the rapper whose documentary is titled Life in Pink).

They all make it look so good, so no wonder celebs and fans alike have been inspired to shop their own Barbie looks .

Kim Kardashian has been palling around with Khloé for a while now, amid an apparent feud with their older sister Kourtney — although they seemed to be pretty lovey-dovey as they got matchy-matchy at North West’s recent birthday sleepover. While they both showed their excitement over Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy , Kim and Khloé have seemingly been enjoying the single life together, even jaunting to Las Vegas for an Usher concert this spring and jumping on the black bikini trend in Cabo .