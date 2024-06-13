House Of The Dragon Already Landed An Early Renewal, And I Have One Major Hope For Season 3

Season 2 of House of the Dragon hasn't even started airing on the 2024 TV schedule, and the Game of Thrones prequel has already been picked up for Season 3. That's right, we'll be spending another season with the Targaryens which means more drama and more dragons. However, there's also one other thing I want more of in the upcoming episodes based on what we know about the sophomore season that's set to premiere on Sunday.

HBO announced that House of the Dragon was renewed for Season 3, noting that the news comes three days before the June 16 premiere of Season 2. We know the Targaryens are headed toward civil war and that the Greens and the Blacks will be ruthless in their pursuit of the Iron Throne. We also know that a lot of the characters will be scattered around Westeros. That's where my hope comes in.

Let it be known that I'm not familiar with the books, so I have no idea what's coming. With that in mind, I really want Season 3 of House of the Dragon to bring these characters together again. A highlight of Season 1 was seeing everyone interact, especially Alicent, Rhaenyra and Daemon. This season they'll all be taking on their own challenges and going on their own journeys. Now that we know a junior season is happening, I'm really hoping they all come together.

