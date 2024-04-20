'No Chance, I'm Coming For His Head:' Watch The House Of The Dragon Cast Get Into A Hilarious Debate About Team Green Vs. Team Black

As Season 2 of House of the Dragon approaches its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule , the battle between the Greens and Blacks is heating up. The inevitable Targaryen civil war is upon us, and while we’re very aware of why the characters despise each other, the HOTD cast is getting in on the fight too, and it’s hilarious.

Following House of the Dragon’s dueling trailers , a new promo for the upcoming season of the Game of Thrones prequel showed the ensemble putting their best arguments forward about why their respective teams are the best. They obviously answered this question with passion, and surprisingly threw in a lot of humor too, take a look:

Only one can sit on the Iron Throne. pic.twitter.com/W88F2B6PmlApril 19, 2024 See more

I must say, while I’m already pretty staunchly on Team Black , the Team Green arguments were pretty flimsy no matter what way you look at it. For example, Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays King Aegon II, said:

Why should Team Green be on the throne, and not Team Black? My name is on the lease for the castle.

I got a good chuckle out of this. He’s right, the castle is technically his. However, as Steve Toussaint, who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon said, the Greens are “usupers.” So…his name might be on the lease, but that doesn’t mean it's rightfully his, as the Team Black member said:

Team Green are usurpers. Team Black are the rightful heirs. They were named by the king. They’re just better looking generally.

Well, really everybody on this show is good-looking, but Toussaint’s point is noted with a laugh.

Continuing with the Team Green arguments, they were lacking the passion Team Black had. Take these three comments from the actors behind Alicent, Aemond and Criston:

“I think it’s more a loyalty thing for Cole. I think it’s his loyalty to Alicent. He wants what she wants. I myself, no comment.” -Fabien Frankel, Ser Criston Cole

“Aemond, he was bullied and wronged as a kid. They carved his eye out. He bounced back, he put a sapphire gemstone in his eye. And yeah, they’re gonna get what’s coming to them.” -Ewan Mitchell, Prince Aemond Targaryen

“We have bigger dragons. [laughs]” - Olivia Cooke, Queen Alicent

Frankle and Mitchell's comments were completely centered around their characters, not their team. They need to think like a united front if they want to win! Individual motivation will only get you so far. Plus, the Criston Cole actor even admitted that he’s not commenting on his allegiances personally, whereas the actors on Team Black passionately supported their crew.

Also, Targaryen dragons only make for part of the battle, you need some gusto to win the war, and that’s what Team Black has in droves, just take Matt Smith’s comments as the perfect example:

No chance. I’m coming for his head. I’m gonna put it on a spike. Me and Rhaenyra, there’s a bloodline to us isn’t there? We’re the thoroughbreds.

While everyone involved in this war is connected to the Targaryen family , the side supporting Rhaenyra seems to have a bit more passion. That makes sense, though. Her side is playing offense, not defense right now. Here are some of the other Team Black points that help illuminate that:

“They’re the best. And the annoying people are pretty obviously the Greens. They’re all just a bunch of knobs, and they need their heads being knocked together.” -Eve Best, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

“I think we love each other way more. I think we have a family base that is incredible.” -Phoebe Campbell, Lady Rhaena Targaryen

“TeamBlack are the most fun. We get on the most. They all hate each other.” -Bethany Antonia, Lady Baela Targaryen

Emma D’Arcy also pointed out that while the Greens have bigger dragons, they have the Velaryon fleet. So, between their boats, dragons and passion, I think the Blacks won this debate. However, the Greens' points were valid-ish and very entertaining.