Billy Bob Thornton Doesn’t Hold Back When Addressing Rumors He’s Leaving Landman

Brief spoilers for Landman Season 2 lie ahead.

The second season of Landman just finished its run amid the 2026 TV schedule, and fans are shook. Following that installment, questions remain, and some are worried about what lies ahead for the characters during Season 3. At the same time, there’s also been a bit of commotion regarding one main cast member’s status with the series. It’s been alleged that series lead Billy Bob Thornton would be exiting the series ahead of the third season. Now, Thornton’s shooting down those assumptions and not mincing words in the process.

Billy Bob Thornton has rarely ever been one to hold back when sharing his thoughts on a particular subject. With that, it should come as no surprise that when he learned about the rumors that he wouldn’t continue playing oil bigwig Tommy Norris on the Taylor Sheridan-produced Landman, he had a blistering take. Thornton, whose series received an early renewal, shared his views with USA Today and attributed the rumors to “AI-generated crap.” He also added the following thought:

There's an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there's one that I'm leaving the show. They have nothing to do with reality.

Artificial intelligence has been a major topic of discussion within Hollywood – and the world at large – as of late. Recently, actors, directors, writers and other creatives have been trying to reckon with the changes that AI could impose. Stars like Thornton and co-star Demi Moore (who plays Cami Miller) also occasionally find themselves dealing with deepfakes and other digital recreations. All that aside, though, it seems that when it comes to Thornton’s future on his show, he wants it clear that he’s not leaving before Season 3:

I'll be there.

More on Landman (Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+) Michelle Randolph Got Real About How She Made Her ‘Super Unlikable’ Characters In Landman And 1923 Lovable

Per USA Today, filming on the third season of Landman is expected to take place this coming spring. An official release window for those new episodes has yet to be announced by Paramount, as of this writing. It’s worth mentioning, however, that the previous two seasons both debuted in November 2024 and November 2025, respectively. Those facts may or may not be an indicator that Season 3 could arrive at a similar time this year.

The second season of Landman has been quite eventful, especially in regard to Tommy’s arc. During the penultimate episode of the season, Norris was thrown for a loop when M-Tex owner Cami fired him from his position as president due to his seeming unwillingness to take risks. Tommy’s personal life has also been on display, and much of that has come through due to the presence of his father, Thomas “T.L.” Norris, who’s played by series newcomer Sam Elliot. Thornton and Elliot have great chemistry, making their on-screen relationship believable.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Stream Landman and other Taylor Sheridan shows with Paramount+! The essential plan runs for $7.99 a month, while the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month. Customers can also watch their favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so by signing up for an annual plan.

It’s hard to say when we can expect more concrete information on the third season of the Billy Bob Thorton-led series, especially considering that Season 2 only just ended. Still, at the very least, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Thornton will indeed be present when the cameras start rolling again. Here’s hoping that, within the world of the show, better days lie ahead for Tommy Norris.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream the first two seasons of Landman now using a Paramount+ subscription. Also, anyone in need of new Taylor Sheridan shows can check out Yellowstone spinoff Marshals, which premieres on CBS on March 1. The Madison, another offshoot, will also debut on the aforementioned streamer on March 14.