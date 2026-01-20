Landman Fans Hooted And Hollered Over Billy Bob Thornton's Full-Frontal Scene, But Co-Creator Says Not So Fast

Landman’s worrisome (and hopeful) finale officially concluded Season 2's run on the 2026 TV schedule, and a lot that happened over the course of that and the previous nine episodes. That includes series star Billy Bob Thornton seemingly baring it all, making some viewers go wild, with others less enthused. However, the creator is spilling the tea, and it’s not as full-frontal as you’d think.

The December 28 episode of the Taylor Sheridan series kicked off with Thornton’s Tommy passed out in bed while receiving room service. When he woke up, it was revealed that all he was wearing was a t-shirt, accidentally flashing the scared waitress, before Angela (Ali Larter) swooped in to save the day and the embarrassment. It was an unexpected moment and interesting way to start the episode, seeing Thornton bedsheet tent and then some, but co-creator Christian Wallace told The Hollywood Reporter that it wasn’t a true full-frontal scene:

To clarify, it wasn’t an actual full frontal. We had an on-set intimacy coordinator, and the original prosthetic she brought in made everyone laugh. We were like, “No.” So we went with a more humble alternative. (Laughs.)

I can imagine that filming those kinds of scenes can be an intimidating experience, whether as an actor or a crew member. So props to all involved for still bringing an intimacy coordinator in despite the briefness of the scene, as well as the inauthentic genitals on display. An averaged-sized prosthetic penis can be just as troublesome as anything else, but it sounds like everyone handled it accordingly on the day.

Wallace sang the praises of the props department for being able to fool viewers, and he recalled a hilarious way that Thornton would refer to the prop. In his words:

That was a hilarious day on set. But it is surprising to me that people think that was actually Billy doing full-frontal nudity. So I should say props to our intimacy coordinator for making it extremely realistic, and to the props team. They had a whole rig, as Billy called it: “Got my rig on.”

Regardless of the realism, fans had some thoughts, and they were pretty mixed on the whole situation. While the consensus feels that it wasn’t necessary to include it, others found it to be pretty hilarious. After the episode dropped with a Paramount+ subscription, they took to social media to share their takes on the episode, and there are a lot of opinions:

Never look at an omelette the same again #landman -@bluebellsrblu

“Don’t you fk my omelet” was not on my bingo card…fking Landman -@cool_geek_15

First opening scene of new episode of #landman was priceless. Too funny. -@imthewindowsguy

Why is Billy Bob Thornton pitching a tent on my tv screen? #Landman -@aintgottolie

While fans have mostly loved seeing Billy Bob Thornton on Landman, people have been worried that this is the end of Tommy. There have been rumors floating around that he’s leaving the series ahead of Season 3, but Thornton has come out himself to say that he’ll “be there.” So it can be expected there is going to be a lot more Tommy to come in Landman, but viewers may have to wait and see whether there is going to be more full-frontal, whether by accident or on purpose.

When it comes to a show like Landman, you never know what to expect or how an episode will kick off. That being said, even if people didn’t like the faux full-frontal scene, it certainly got their attention, so perhaps that was the goal anyway. It wouldn’t be surprising if there were more of that on the way in Season 3, but fans will just have to be patient in the meantime.