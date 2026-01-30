What It’s Like Making Out With Billy Bob Thornton In Landman After He’s Been ‘Ripping American Spirits’

Landman may officially be done with its second season on the 2026 TV schedule, but a third season is already on the way, so there will be much more to look forward to. This will more than likely include copious memorable one-liners from Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris and a lot of cigarettes, too. Now, Ali Larter, who plays Tommy's ex-wife Angela, is spilling the tea on what it’s truly like making out with him after he’s been “ripping American Spirits.”

As Ali Larter was discussing her role on Landman during the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she explained that she'll have gum and water on set because her mouth gets dry. In response, host Amanda Hirsch wondered what happens when Thornton smokes, and then the actress has to make out with him. She asked if Larter asks him to take a mint when that happens. In response, the actress explained what really happens:

He sometimes takes a mint. You know, at this point, you’re kind of in character in it, and Angela loves him for that part; he’s like a dirty real cowboy. You know, like you wouldn’t see her with a chiseled Playboy, like shaved, arms and legs all buffed up, you know, that’s not her style.

Considering Landman has filmed a full two seasons, I can understand Larter’s reasoning when it comes to making out with Thornton after he was smoking, especially since it wouldn’t really be any different for their characters. It does sound like Thornton takes a mint every once in a while, but most of the time, the actress just leans into their roles as Tommy and Angela:

For me, I just kind of go for it. I lean in, and I have so much respect for him as an actor that it’s just so easy for me to find the chemistry.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. That includes the first two seasons of Landman, which you can watch in full.

Ali Larter has been in the business for quite a long time, so it probably isn’t anything she’s not used to. And if she truly didn’t want to make out with Billy Bob Thornton after he smoked, she probably would have made it known. Plus, it wouldn’t be surprising if she’s just used to it by now, and she doesn’t seem to mind so much. At the very least, she’s able to say that she’s made out with Thornton.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors that Thornton is leaving Landman ahead of Season 3, but he did not hold back when addressing that speculation. Earlier this month, he said he’ll “be there” in regards to Season 3, so fans will be seeing plenty more of Tommy Norris. Filming is expected to kick off this spring, meaning that it might not be long until he makes his grand return.

It can be assumed that Thornton won’t be changing his ways for Season 3, but perhaps that’s for the better since it seems to really get Larter into character. If anything, she’s used to it.

Now, while we wait to see them back on our screens in the third season of Landman, fans can watch the first two seasons now with a Paramount+ subscription.