'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Interviews with Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder & More!

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (but don't say it a third time) returns an iconic cast of characters to the big screen with exciting new additions, including Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci. CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes joins them to ask all our burning questions, including on-set bonding, lip-syncing, working with Tim Burton, and the other classic projects they'd like to revisit.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:20 - Michael Keaton On How Lip Syncing Brough Him Back To The World Of 'Beetlejuice'

01:11 - Did The Cast Revive The Iconic 'Juice' Chant?

01:37 - Justin Theroux Describes Meeting Michael Keaton For The First Time

02:21 - The Moments Jenna Ortega And Catherine O'Hara Felt (Back) At Home On Set

02:58 - 'I Was So Moved': Winona Ryder On Working With Tim Burton Again

05:24 - Jenna Ortega and Catherine O'Hara On Working With Burton & Ryder

06:02 - Monica Bellucci Describes Her Favorite Scene As 'Delores'

07:19 - Justin Theroux On How He And Tim Burton Workshopped His Character 'Rory'

08:44 - From 'Heathers' To 'Tropic Thunder': The Projects The 'Beetlejuice 2' Cast Would Always Return To

12:03 - Did The Deetz Family Do Anything To Bond On Set? 'It's Called Acting'

12:55 - We Remind Michael Keaton Of The Time He Spoiled 'Batman' For Everyone

14:17 - Catherine O'Hara Loves A Good Dollar Store... But Not Just Any

14:43 - Winona Ryder Has The Best Idea For CinemaBlend's Next Business Venture