Alicia Silverstone Offers Update On The Long-Awaited Clueless Sequel (And I’m Totally Buggin’)

Amy Heckerling's Clueless is one of the best movies of the 1990s, and has remained endlessly quotable in the decades since its 1995 release. The sneaky book to screen adaptation took example from Jane Austen's Emma, and is currently streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Alicia Silverstone famously played beloved protagonist Cher Horowitz, and recently offered an update about what's happening with the movie's long-awaited sequel.

The 49 year-old actress has remained synonymous with Clueless, despite how many other projects she's done over the years. While attending the 2026 Golden Globes, the Bugonia star spoke to E! News about what's happening with the long-awaited clueless sequel. She admitted the follow-up project was at least partly inspired by Silverstone playing Cher in a Super Bowl commercial, offering:

Well, I had such a good time being her for that brief moment when I did the Super Bowl commercial that I will be happy to step back into those Mary Janes. I'm sure she's upgraded from a Mary Jane now, but we'll see.

It looks like we can thank the Big Game for Silverstone suddenly becoming interested in doing a Clueless sequel. She was able to easily slip back into character, and there are tons of fan who would like to know what Cher has been up to since High School. Is she still dating her former stepbrother, Paul Rudd's Josh? Hopefully he and other members of the Clueless cast return for the developing sequel.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Clueless is streaming now on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+.

While Silverstone has spoken about the struggles of her post-Clueless fame, she seems happy with the beloved movie's legacy. In the same interview she was asked for some specifics or hopes for Cher in the follow-up movie, and she got real about just how early it was into the development process. In her words:

But we are not there yet. We are at very baby stages. So there's not much to say.

Clueless is super re-watchable, and it sounds like fans will be stuck with the original movie for the foreseeable future. But I'm a bit comforted by Alicia Silverstone's comments; I'd rather them slowly develop a second Clueless movie with care rather than rushing to bring back Cher and her friends to the big screen. Otherwise I'd be totally buggin'.

The power of nostalgia has seen a number of beloved '90s IPs return to the big screen in recent years. That includes the Scream movies, Jumanji, and the forthcoming Practical Magic sequel. It feels appropriate that Clueless will get new life in this matter, and the pressure will be on for the long-awaited sequel to deliver.

As previously mentioned, Clueless is streaming now on Paramount+. While the sequel won't be on the 2026 movie release list, smart money says Silverstone's comments will help buoy excitement until we get more information.