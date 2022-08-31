'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Video Interviews With Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Maria Bakalova And More

Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Myha'la Herrold and Chase Sui Wonders talk A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” They discuss the film’s smart dialogue, uniquely “psycho” characters, it’s jaw dropping ending (spoiler-free) and more.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:31 - How Difficult It Is To Shoot Party Movies Set At Night

01:36 - Rachel Sennott Talks Alice’s Controversial Podcast

02:30 - Did The Cast Try To Mislead Us Through The Mystery With Their Performances?

04:46 - Maria Bakalova Talks The Film’s Comedic Use Of Modern Language And Technology

06:16 - The Cast Talks The Satisfaction Of Reading The Ending For The First Time