'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Video Interviews With Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Maria Bakalova And More
By Sean O'Connell , Gabriel Kovacs published
Watch the cast of A24's 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' discuss the thrilling new horror comedy.
Amandla Stenberg, Lee Pace, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Myha'la Herrold and Chase Sui Wonders talk A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” They discuss the film’s smart dialogue, uniquely “psycho” characters, it’s jaw dropping ending (spoiler-free) and more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:31 - How Difficult It Is To Shoot Party Movies Set At Night
01:36 - Rachel Sennott Talks Alice’s Controversial Podcast
02:30 - Did The Cast Try To Mislead Us Through The Mystery With Their Performances?
04:46 - Maria Bakalova Talks The Film’s Comedic Use Of Modern Language And Technology
06:16 - The Cast Talks The Satisfaction Of Reading The Ending For The First Time
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
