Amanda Seyfried Opened Up About Watching The Housemaid With Co-Star Sydney Sweeney, And I Wish I Could’ve Been A Fly On The Wall

Amanda Seyfried’s upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid is sure to be a real trip. The film is based on Freida McFadden’s thriller novel, and it follows a young woman who decides to become a live-in maid to a distrustful, wealthy family. Director Paul Feig teased that his movie is one to “clutch” your “pearls” to , and that alone had me all-in. However, now, Seyfried has spoken about watching her new movie with co-star Sydney Sweeney, and I really wish I could have been at this watch party.

As someone who read Freida McFadden’s best-selling novel, it was a real page-turner trying to find out the true intentions of the wealthy, but suspicious Winchesters. With that in mind, I assumed the 2025 movie release would keep me on the edge of my seat. However, its star, Amanda Seyfried, revealed her wild reaction to the movie to Variety , and it left me surprised and wishing I could have been a fly on the wall at the watch party she had with Sydney Sweeney:

So I have The Housemaid coming out. I have this huge tentpole movie coming out on Christmas Day, with Sydney Sweeney, and also Ann Lee. I don’t know how to explain The Housemaid, but we watched it the other night and I haven’t had that much fun in a theater — I don’t know the last time I laughed that much. And it was my own movie!

Laughing? Wow, how I wish I could have been at the two co-stars’ watch party. Considering how many stars don’t like watching their own stuff, it’s clear Seyfried truly enjoyed watching the bizarre twists and Paul Feig’s vision playing out on the big screen. And as The Housemaid has gotten the Jennifer’s Body actress to pal around with Sweeney , who better to watch it with than a new friend who’s shared the same movie-making experience?

When I read through Freida McFadden’s novel, laughing was not a reaction I had flipping page after page. My jaw was hitting the floor and my eyes were widening. However, maybe that means that The Housemaid movie adaptation could have a campy quality to it that makes a lot of thrillers fun. Like watching Sam Raimi’s horror movie Drag Me to Hell, which turned out not to be so scary as advertised, but more cartoonishly fun with its comedy hijinks.

We already know that the upcoming thriller will have one “weirdo” character of Enzo, the Winchesters’ mysterious gardener. But apparently, Amanda Seyfried teased that her character won’t stray too far from her unpredictability as well:

I had such a ball making it and playing this wacky nutso character that no one has gotten to really see me do. It’s like a party, that movie. Honestly, I love it so much that I might actually creep out after Christmas dinner and go see it.

Wow, clearly the Emmy winner had a real blast watching her movie that she’s willing to give it a second screening! Now, my curiosity is peaking even more, and I will 100% be giving The Housemaid a try if the viewing experience is like “a party.” Just when you thought The Dropout was a real game-changer for Amanda Seyfried, seeing the talented actress playing a “wacky nutso character” is enough to add her new movie to my watchlist. And who doesn't love a good party, right?

Based on The Housemaid stars’ reactions to watching their own movie, I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall. It sounds like the upcoming Lionsgate movie will be more than just a thriller. I think it will also be an amusing, entertaining adventure worthy of enjoying with many of your pals. You have the chance to see Seyfried’s “party” of a movie in theaters on Christmas Day.