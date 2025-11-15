There's Another 'Freak Off' Lawsuit Coming Down The Pipeline, But This One Only Somewhat Involves Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently serving the remainder of his four-year prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix and, simultaneously, he remains embroiled in various lawsuits. Many of the suits involve plaintiffs accusing him of sexual assault, sex trafficking and more. Thus far, 55-year-old Combs – via his legal team – has denied all wrongdoing. Now, the rapper finds himself linked to a defamation suit involving his infamous Freak Off parties yet, in this case, he isn’t the one who’s actually being sued.

This lawsuit was filed by Christopher “C.J.” Wallace, the son of the late rapper Biggie Smalls in response to claims made by music producer Jonathan Hay, formally known as John Doe. Hay accused 29-year-old Wallace, Willie Mack and others for allegedly putting him in a position to be “sexually assaulted by Combs at Wallace’s house and witnessing a supposed sexual assault at his house.” Wallace has since denied the claim as well as Hay’s assertion that Wallace had a sexual relationship with Combs and took part in his Freak Offs.

Per People, C.J. Wallace claims he and business partner Wille Mack worked with Jonathan Hay on his "Ready to Dance" remix in 2020, though were ultimately unable to reach a deal on that track. Hay supposedly made the allegations after that, and Wallace claims that by 2021, Hay started to allege that Mack participated in “inappropriate and abusive behavior” and, in 2024, Hay also supposedly claimed that Mack was Wallace’s “boyfriend.”

Wallace is reportedly seeking both compensatory and punitive damages, with the monetary amount set to be decided by a jury. It’s also alleged within the filing that Wallace “suffered general and special damages, including loss of professional opportunities, humiliation, and mental anguish.” In regard to Jonathan Hay’s claims, the suit also read:

Hay published the foregoing false, unprivileged statements of fact about Wallace to third parties. Hay acted with actual malice, knowing the statements were false or with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity.

When it comes to Diddy’s Freak Offs, they’ve been discussed considerably since his legal issues began. As part of these events, young women were reportedly weighed before being hired or coerced into performing sexual acts for guests. There were also some instances in which some of those acts were recorded, and it’s since been reported that Diddy also hired escorts for the parties. Meanwhile, some individuals have talked about being on guard during the events.

Much of that evidence came to light after Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 as part of a federal investigation into sex trafficking. Combs eventually stood trial from May to July 2025, and the proceedings ended with the “Show Me Your Soul” performer receiving a mixed verdict. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering, with the latter two charges being the more serious offenses.

As Diddy settles into prison life, questions remain in regard to how his legal team will continue to handle the lawsuits he’s facing. Information that’s available so far regarding Christopher Wallace’s suit, though, indicates that the rapper won’t find himself officially roped into that matter.