'Bros' Interviews With Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane And More
Watch Billy Eichner, Like Macfarlane and the cast of "Bros" talk about their new romantic comedy.
"Bros” writer, producer and star Billy Eichner, and stars Luke Macfarlane, Jim Rash, TS Madison and Miss Lawrence join CinemaBlend’s Corey Chichizola to dive deep behind the scenes of their new rom-com. Watch as they discuss making sure all of their favorite jokes made the cut, LGBTQ+ representation for younger generations, cameos and more!
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro / Hallmark tease
- 00:19 - Were Any Good ‘Bros’ Jokes Cut By The Studio? The Cast Answers
- 04:31 - Billy Eichner On Being A New Source Of LGBTQ+ Representation For Younger Generations
- 05:03 - TS Madison On The Importance Of Being A Strong Trans Character In ‘Bros’
- 06:31 - What Luke Macfarlane Thinks His Hallmark Fans Will Think Of ‘Bros’
- 07:40 - Billy Eichner On Telling A Modern, Queer Love Story
- 09:35 - Miss Lawrence, Jim Rash & TS Madison on Working With Billy As A Costar And Producer
- 11:29 - The ‘Bros’ Cast On The ‘Greek Chorus’ Of The LGBTQ History Museum Board
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
