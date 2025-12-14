I Did Not Have Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton Reuniting For A Merry ‘Slivmas’ On My Bingo Card This Christmas
Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous people on the planet, whether you know her from all of those bikini pics, her new Fortnite skin or one of her shows on the 2025 TV schedule (The Kardashians and All’s Fair are both beloved by those with a Hulu subscription). It’s easy to forget that her fame all started with Paris Hilton, so I definitely wasn’t expecting these two to reunite for the holidays. Merry “Slivmas” indeed!
I’m not sure what the occasion was that got them together for some Instagram Stories posts, but they were dressed to impress — Paris Hilton in a red-sequined mini-dress and Kim Kardashian in an asymmetrical black number — as they struck a pose in front of several Christmas trees in celebration of the holidays. Hilton posted:
The photo — which was also shared by Kim Kardashian — included a caption that read, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Slivmas,” combining Paris Hilton’s signature adjective “sliving” (slaying and living) with, of course, “Christmas.” Too bad she can’t shoehorn a “sleigh” pun in there too.
The longtime friends even showed a bit of emotion in a second photo posted by Kim Kardashian:
It’s not clear if the photos are being taken in Kim Kardashian’s hallway of Christmas trees or if Paris Hilton has her own winter wonderland at home, but I love to see old buddies coming together during the holidays. It’s also amusing to me to see Hilton’s Santa-coded dress so soon after Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian got trolled for her own Kris Kringle costume.
Kim Kardashian, of course, has Paris Hilton to thank in part for becoming famous. The SKIMS boss’ name first started to circulate in the press in the early 2000s, when she was Hilton’s assistant/closet organizer. They would hit the clubs with other celebs like Britney Spears (Paris showed support and Kim reached out recently as well) and have their photos published in the tabloids.
Over the years, however, there have been big questions about whether or not Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are still friends. There seemed to be tension between the two around 2010, when Kardashian allegedly mocked Hilton at a club and commented on her arrest for cocaine possession. Fans also think the hotel heiress blew off her former BFF in a hilarious way on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
More recently things seem to be fine between them, with the Kardashian-Jenner family members attending the Hiltons’ Christmas party a few years ago (even if Kim was a tad underdressed), and Paris and her family being amongst the A-listers in attendance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.
The “sliving” Christmas photos are just the latest proof that this powerhouse duo lives on. You can see what else Kim Kardashian and her family is up to on new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday, and the entire first season her legal drama All’s Fair is also streaming, both on Hulu.
