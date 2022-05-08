Elizabeth Olsen 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness' Spoiler Interview
By Eric Eisenberg , Katie Hughes
We sit down with the Scarlet Witch to talk 'Doctor Strange 2' spoilers.
WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Watch at your own risk!
Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff (A.K.A. Scarlet Witch) fully entered her villain era in Doctor Strange’s sequel, and CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg just had to sit down and discuss all the details with her. Join us as they discuss how Wanda got here, some of her most exciting (and terrifying) scenes, a potential future with the X-Men and more!
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro / X-Men Tease
- 00:29 - Is Elizabeth Olsen Afraid Wanda Will Dreamwalk Into Her?
- 00:54 - How Elizabeth Olsen Handled The News That Wanda Would Be The Villain Of Doctor Strange 2
- 02:35 - The Story Behind Wanda’s Fourth Wall Break
- 03:06 - What It Was Like Filming Scarlet Witch’s Face-Off With The Illuminati
- 04:26 - Will Scarlet Witch Return As The X-Men Prepare To Join The MCU?
