Elizabeth Olsen 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness' Spoiler Interview

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Watch at your own risk!

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff (A.K.A. Scarlet Witch) fully entered her villain era in Doctor Strange’s sequel, and CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg just had to sit down and discuss all the details with her. Join us as they discuss how Wanda got here, some of her most exciting (and terrifying) scenes, a potential future with the X-Men and more!

Video Chapters