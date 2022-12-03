Fit For Christmas Star Amanda Kloots Shares How The Loss Of Husband Nick Cordero Inspired Her To Create A Christmas Movie
Amanda Kloots opened up about how losing her husband inspired her for a joyful Christmas movie.
The Christmas season is coming to CBS in a new way with Fit for Christmas, starring Amanda Kloots. The project is The Talk co-host’s very first holiday movie, and she was involved in it as more than just the leading lady. Kloots created the premise that incorporates her real-life love of fitness as she plays Audrey in the festive town of Mistletoe, Montana, and she spoke with CinemaBlend about finding her inspiration after losing her husband, Nick Cordero, in 2020.
Broadway alum Amanda Kloots reached many people in 2020 as she opened up about her husband’s struggle with COVID, before and after he passed away in July of that year. Now, with Fit for Christmas releasing to bring some holiday cheer, Kloots shared with CinemaBlend that she wanted this to be the project that brought her back into acting because she created it, then elaborated on how she found inspiration in a difficult time:
Kloots continued to update well-wishers on how she and her son were moving forward after their loss, and summer Christmas movies brought her some inspiration for a kind of project that hadn’t been done before in the many holiday movies that so many people love. Now a celebrity fitness trainer as well as co-host of The Talk, who better than Kloots to create the Fit for Christmas premise and bring it to life as star? She continued, saying:
Anna White wrote a number of holiday movies for Hallmark and Lifetime before joining forces with Amanda Kloots, and the extended trailer is proof enough that they’re bringing a merry and bright project to CBS. The movie follows the story of Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor Audrey, whose holiday plans in Mistletoe run into some obstacles when charming and less-than-festive businessman Griffin (played by Hallmark legend Paul Greene) turns up with his own plans for the town. Can they find common ground, and perhaps something more together?
You’ll have to tune in to see what the holiday season holds for Audrey and Griffin on December 4, but playing this character meant that Amanda Kloots was able to bring her real-life fitness skills to the Christmas movie, which allowed her to do something that she already loved while also having fun on set as the star. When asked about her experience using her real-life skills in Fit for Christmas, she confirmed that it was “so fun," and explained:
As a fitness instructor, Audrey will manage to combine dance, exercise, and – of course – Christmas for workouts in Mistletoe, and Amanda Kloots didn’t exactly need to go to fitness boot camp to learn all the right moves! Of course, not every star of Fit for Christmas is a trainer when not starring in TV movies or co-hosting The Talk. When asked if her co-stars were able to keep up with her, Kloots shared:
That had to be good news for the cast members who didn’t already have years of experience! All things considered, Fit for Christmas sounds like a merry way to get into the holiday spirit, and TV fans who know Kloots from The Talk can see a different side of her as Audrey. Be sure to tune in to CBS on Sunday, December 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET for the premiere of Fit for Christmas (opens in new tab)! You can also find it streaming after the premiere with a Paramount+ subscription.
You’ll also find stars like Liza Huget, Stephan Miers, Rebecca Budig, Barclay Hope, and Darryl Hinds alongside Amanda Kloots and Paul Greene, with Jessica Harmon (known for her roles in The 100 and iZombie) directing. If you’re already prepared to start planning ahead for the new year, be sure to check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel, but will sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.