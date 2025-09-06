After Wednesday’s Body Swap Episode, [Spoiler] Told Me The ‘Key’ To Nailing Jenna Ortega's Character And Why It Was ‘Miserable’

Spoilers for Wednesday Season 2, Episode 6 are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the show with a Netflix subscription .

The last thing I expected while watching Season 2 of Wednesday was a body swap episode. Quite literally, my jaw dropped when it opened with Jenna Ortega’s character dancing in the Nevermore courtyard with the enthusiasm and bright pink wardrobe of Enid. And I loved every single second of this wild twist, so I had to ask Emma Myers, who plays Wednesday’s bestie, about it. She told me how they nailed it, even though it made them “miserable” and “nervous.”

(Image credit: Bernard Walsh/Netflix)

Wednesday’s Emma Myers Told Me Why She And Jenna Ortega Were Both ‘Miserable’ And ‘Nervous’ About The Body Swap Episode

As Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2 dropped on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , I had the chance to chat with Enid actress Emma Myers, and I knew I had to ask her about also playing Wednesday this season. However, I also had to ask about what it was like to see Jenna Ortega play the upbeat werewolf. In response, the actress told me why the situation made them both “miserable” and “nervous,” explaining:

It's really comical, but honestly, we were both miserable and nervous because we wanted to get it right. We both were just freaking out the entire time, feeling like, ‘Ah, I don't know if I'm doing any it right!’ But it's amazing seeing her play Enid, because she, she nails it, and it's really funny to see her through it, because she has never had that much energy in her entire life.

Enid and Wednesday are polar opposites, so Myers and Ortega really had to totally change the way they acted to pull off the body swap. Plus, Wednesday’s stoic physicality and Enid’s bright energy are signatures of the characters that the actresses had to capture perfectly to make the swap believable.

However, the worry turned out to be unwarranted, because they were pitch-perfect as each other’s characters.

Wednesday Seems Different... | Wednesday: Season 2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Not only did the Scream actress add a whole bunch of pep to her step and color to her wardrobe to pull off Enid, Myers absolutely killed the death glares and monotone tone of the titular character. So, let’s talk about how she did just that.

Emma Myers Told Me The ‘Key’ To Nailing Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday

Along with learning a new dance for Season 2 , Emma Myers also had to perfect her Wednesday impression. She did a magnificent job, too, and she told me how she did that, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, just reminding myself to stay very still, not blink. She has a very specific way of moving. So just making sure that I had every move like choreographed in my head, the way she walks, the way she looks at something, was just key.

Read More About Wednesday Season 2 (Image credit: Netflix) Wednesday Season 2 Ending Explained: Breaking Down The Biggest Twists, Surprises And THAT Shocking Origin Story

I sincerely think this episode of Wednesday deserves to live among the best body swap movies, like Freaky Friday , because Myers and Ortega were so convincing as each other’s characters.

Even seeing Myers play Wednesday in Enid’s body as she was trying to impersonate Enid was hilarious. Watching her attempt to smile and be cheery was really funny, while her death stare and stark movements were a spot-on recreation of how Ortega’s character really acts.

Understandably, this whole arc was stressful for both actresses involved, and I imagine the pressure was hard to manage. They had to make this convincing to make it a great episode, and the characters they had to play were nothing like the girls they typically portray. That’s a hard assignment; however, they killed it.

I sincerely think this episode of Wednesday is one of my favorites, and I’ll forever be in awe of just how perfectly Emma Myers played Wednesday and Jenna Ortega played Enid.