I Knew In My Heart Hallmark Would Make A Christmas Movie Follow-up To Its Wildly Popular KC Chiefs Movie, But I Did Not See This Idea For Josh Allen Fans Coming

Get ready, Bills Mafia!

Tyler Hynes and Hunter King in Chiefs gear for Hallmark&#039;s Holiday Touchdown.
(Image credit: Hallmark Media)

The holidays are always special at Hallmark, with festive rom-coms taking over the Hallmark movie schedule. This year they’ve already announced that they’re trying a new miniseries, and now the network has more exciting news. After the success of the wildly popular Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story amidst Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, I was sure that Hallmark would find a way to dip back into that well, but I can’t say I was expecting this idea seemingly inspired by Josh Allen.

Hallmark is teaming up with the NFL again for the 2025 Countdown to Christmas, as Variety announced Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story. The announcement comes about four months after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen proposed to actress Hailee Steinfeld, and I can imagine members of Bills Mafia are as thrilled as Chiefs Kingdom was last year.

Many Hallmark fans — myself included — were hoping for a Holiday Touchdown sequel, but rather than continue to follow the story of Derrick and Alana (Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, respectively), it looks like we’ll be heading east for a Buffalo-based romance. We don’t have any details yet about the plot or which of our favorite Hallmark actors will star in the movie, but it was confirmed that it will film in and around Buffalo, New York, including at the Bills’ Highmark Stadium.

A Bills Love Story is also likely to include some special cameos, as its Chiefs predecessor featured appearances from Travis Kelce’s mom Donna, several Chiefs players and even celebrity fans like Catrick Mahomes.

Josh Allen speaks at a Buffalo Bills press conference, and Hailee Steinfeld is shown on Good Morning America.

(Image credit: Buffalo Bills/ABC)

I was honestly not expecting Hallmark to head out to a new locale for its Chiefs follow-up, but it really makes sense. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were arguably the second-most-popular NFL/celebrity couple last season, with the Pitch Perfect actress sharing adorable stories like their tiffs over sunscreen and how she essentially guessed he was going to propose.

While they’ve kept their relationship pretty private since getting together nearly two years ago, lately they’ve let fans in a little more, and it’s been really fun to watch. It’s amazing to hear the quarterback swooning over how Hailee Steinfeld affected his season and then making a sweet comment about her in his MVP speech.

I actually really love that Hallmark has moved on to find inspiration in a different NFL couple for its Countdown to Christmas. Where were they back in the aughts, when Kim Kardashian was dating Reggie Bush? Man, I would have died for A Saints Love Story. I’m honestly already thinking about who (and which team) could come next, but I guess we’ve got plenty of time before that’s an issue.

For now I’m excited to see if Buffalo can bring it like Kansas City did to Hallmark this holiday season, and we’ll definitely be on the lookout for information regarding the cast and story for Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

