Harry Potter Director David Yates Opens Up About David Holmes' On-Set Accident, And Daniel Radcliffe's Planned Documentary
The true story of The Boy Who Lived.
News broke recently about an upcoming documentary film focused on David Holmes, a stunt performer who was injured on the set of the 2010 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One, leaving him paralyzed from the chest down. Holmes spent years as the stunt double for Daniel Radcliffe on the Harry Potter films. Now Radcliffe is participating in the documentary The Boy Who Lived, which will tell the inspirational tale of Holmes’ recovery and successful life, post tragedy. A new trailer for the documentary was released recently, which we will include below. But as chance had it, Deathly Hallows director David Yates was a guest on our ReelBlend podcast the day that the documentary was announced, and we were able to get his thoughts on Holmes, Radcliffe, and the documentary.
Film director David Yates hopped into the Harry Potter series for the final four films, starting with 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. He stayed in the Wizarding World for three Fantastic Beasts films, but is detouring into tough drama for the pill-pushing Netflix original Pain Hustlers. On the day he joined us, news of The Boy Who Lived hit the wire, so the ReelBlend hosts asked Yates to comment on David Holmes and his accident. The director lovingly remembered the stunt performer, telling our podcast:
David Holmes’ accident occurred while filming with the second unit. Yates remembers hearing about the accident, which involved a wire pull, over the walkie talkies on set. Holmes was rushed to a nearby hospital, but his paralysis couldn’t be avoided.
As Yates continued to remember David Holmes, he said:
It’s terrific that Daniel Radcliffe is honoring the legacy of his friend and former stunt double, David Holmes. The Harry Potter series remains a formative film franchise for generations of audiences who have grown older with the actors, and no doubt want to hear more details about Holmes, his accident, and his road to recovery. Here’s the trailer that just arrived:
The Harry Potter story is set to resume when a television series takes a second crack at JK Rowlings’ novels. Of course, the movies are available to stream on Max at any given moment. And Davids Yates’ Pain Hustlers, with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, is available on Netflix as we speak.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley